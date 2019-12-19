A Tasty Yet Healthy Bowl Of Goodness Only At This Restaurant!

Quantity and quality: Weekends are not meant for cooking. I always wanted to try a rice bowl from this outlet. Finally got a chance to try their super healthy and heavenly Rice bowls. The butter chicken rice bowl was really amazing and I must say the quantity too is worth it. Also, just by looking at the bowl you get the feeling of how fresh the veggies and things are, which are used in cooking it. Having something tasty yet healthy is delightful for me and I’m glad that the good bowl exists. Thumbs up!