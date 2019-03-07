Pure Heaven For All Irani Food Lovers!

Before I start. Let me first say that I grew up in Bombay and I had a few Parsi friends. And Irani cafés are quite popular in B-Town! Places like Britannia & Co. are heaven for all the Irani food lovers. SodaBottleOpenerWala is one of those places that take me on a trip down memory lane with its typical Irani café decor. Little things like the checkered table cloth, and a blackboard with things written on them, and a counter displaying confectionary items. It is a complete visual delight for someone who loves the typical Irani Café vibe. Now that we’ve gotten the decor out of the way let’s talk about the food. I have been a regular here and I have only good things to say about this place. There are a few things that I have to order here to commemorate my childhood, like, the berry pulav, the mutton roast with pav, and caramel custard. There are a few things that I absolutely love about this place like their CSR initiative, they have employed hearing & speech impaired stewards which is a wonderful thing to do. And they have kept a little booklet to teach us how to communicate with them. Also, just In case we forget to look at the booklet, the stewards are happy to teach some of the gestures that could help us communicate better with them. It’s very sweet. And each member of the team is extremely cordial. Check this place out. You would sure love it!