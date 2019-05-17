Hidden Gem For All Your Customised Corporate Gifts And Novelty Items

Sidipura is a small market in bylanes of Karol Bagh. If you are looking for customised and corporate gifts this is the place for you. You can get your customised branding, Logo or message on T-shirts, Pens, Bags, Mugs, trophies, and all other stationary items. There are many shops offering customised printing on Diaries. You can choose the diary and they will customize it for you. They usually do bulk printing, but after a little convincing some of them do it for 2-3 pcs also. The charges for printing are minimal and quality is very good. For screen or rubber printing on a T-Shirt, they usually charge 600-2000 for 100 PC's depending on size. All the shops have multiple items that u can choose from or you can get your own stuff and get it printed there. They also have designers who can design the logo or whatever you want to print. Charges for that is extra. And as per one of the vendors, many online portals offering the same service get the job done from Sidipura only. The nearest metro station is Karol Bagh. And rickshaw charge 10-30 Rs. to get there.