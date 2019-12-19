We Love This Palampur Homestay For Its Bakery & Fun Pottery Sessions

Surrounded by tea gardens, Himalayan Heritage is a cosy homestay located in Palampur. Started by a mother-daughter duo, one of whom is a baker and the other a potter, they wish to bring the best of Himalayas to you at one place.

A home away from home, as they call it, this homestay offers much more than just a place to stay. The place is decked up with minimal decor pieces and on offer are three different categories of rooms, namely, single bedroom, twin bedroom, and family room (each of which will give you a warm feeling as you enter).

Also, let us tell you, you've got numerous reasons to drop by this homestay. Not only are their interiors welcoming, but they have a boutique shop where they sell organic, natural, and handmade products (like organic honey, tea, jams, handmade soaps, shampoos), or you could grab a bite at their cafe that serves freshly-brewed herbal infused teas, fluffy pancakes, and delicious gluten-free cupcakes, and brownies.

Just in case, you are travelling with your little one, we are sure they'll enjoy working on artists' wall at this homestay.

Coming to their prices, their single bed in a dormitory will cost your INR 650, private room with twin beds for INR 1,300, and a family room for INR 2,500 (per night and inclusive of breakfast).