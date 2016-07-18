Looking For Inner Peace? Here Are 11 Holy Places In India

Located in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, it is regarded as one of the seven holiest Hindu places, as it is believed to be one of the sites where drops of amrit {the elixir of immortality} were accidentally spilled by the Garuda {celestial bird}.

The peak season to go here is between May and October, when hoards of pilgrims come to take a dip in the holy water. The Magh Mela religious festival also takes place here.

Driving Time: Six hours {approx.}

Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun