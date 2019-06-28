Saddle Up: Go Horse Riding At These 11 Places In Delhi NCR

Started by national champion Rudrika Singh and French rider Caroline Juneja, Adagio Riding Stables is a place for children (five years and above) and adults who are trained in horse mastership and animal management, as per the European Equestrian model. Currently, Adagio has a total of 10 ponies and 12 horses.

The two founders of the organisation are also the instructors, and they frequently host sleepovers and camps for kids.

Price: Starting at INR 4,000 for a week’s worth of riding