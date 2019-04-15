Order Away Some Delicious Mac And Cheese Rice Bowls From This Outlet!

Ordered a bowl of mac and cheese rice and another bowl of butter chicken rice from the good bowl. The delivery was on time, without any delay. The food received wasn't cold it was hot, just as it should be. The quantity was sufficient. Coming to the quality of packaging, the packaging was good, keeping the hygiene of the food in mind. Next, as for the food, mac and cheese was well cooked, chicken tikka pieces were good, tasted scrumptious. Only what I disliked was the cheese added to it was less, hoping it'll improve in next time. Butter chicken rice was something I drooled over, the butter chicken with gravy was thick, the chicken was well cooked and marinated, the rice was flavorful and cooked well. The quantity was enough for 2!