Fascinated With The Gandhi Family? Visit This Museum & Learn More About Them

Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum was the residence of the former Prime Minister of India. It was later converted into a museum. One can see the collection of rare photographs of the Nationalist movement, of the personal moments of the Nehru-Gandhi family, and of her childhood. Photographs, newspaper articles, and clippings related to Indira Gandhi's assassination and the clippings of Rajiv Gandhi's funeral pyres, awards, and personal objects like clothes, pens, and bags of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi are a part of the collection. Indira Gandhi's book collection and the gifts she received from various people have also been preserved.