All The Crust-Worthy Pizzas You’ve Gotta Order From Instapizza

Fast Food Restaurants

Instapizza

Gurugram, Haryana
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Good Earth City Center, Shop 127, Sector 50, Gurgaon

6 Outlets
View 6 Other Outlets

If you haven’t heard of Instapizza, you’re missing out on a slice {thick and chunky, lean and crispy—as you like it} of gourmet pizza awesomeness. They deliver around Delhi & Gurgaon, and a recent excursion to #Gurugram led us straight to Instapizza’s brand-new Cyber Hub outlet.

Their menu is massive; offering a variety of bases, toppings, dips, sauces; you name it. Though we aren’t Instapizza noobs {three words for you—Monster. Deep. Dish}, it was amazing to see how much we hadn’t yet explored.

One afternoon, two people, and many pizzas later, here’s our take on what you need to try the next time you’re ordering from Instapizza.

Classic, Crispy, Thin Crust Specials

Their signature Galleria Special {fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and jalapenos} on a Cracker Thin Crust is pretty fantastic. A perfect balance of flavours with the sweet tomatoes against the spicy jalapenos, and that paper-thin crust.

#ThrowbackThursday With New York Style Pepperoni Pizza

There’s really nothing like a New York style, pepperoni-laden slice of pizza – and Instapizza delivers this one the way Joey would like it. The crust on this one is super tasty—slightly chewy, super thin, and with puffy edges.

Ragi Crust For The Fit Nuts

We recommend loading it up with sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, fresh basil, and rocket leaves- think of this as a salad that tastes really good. The ragi crust is wholesome, and packs you up. And the best part? You’re still eating a pizza.

Thick & Fluffy Like a Cloud

We had the Cyber Hub Chorizo Special – chorizo, fresh garlic, and green chillies—on a thick crust, with a barbecue sauce drizzle, and it hits all the right spots. The crust is fluffy, the chorizo spicy, and the barbecue sauce sweet and tangy.

Not For the Faint-Hearted: Monster Deep Dish

Instapizza’s Monster Deep Dish packs in all the decadence you could wish for in a pizza. Recommended stuffings? Chorizo, ham, sun-dried tomatoes, pepperoni, olives, jalapenos, garlic, green chillies, and extra cheese. Seriously, go all out- this one warrants a #YOLO all the way. Crispy, crunchy, juicy, tangy, and delicious all at once.

PS: They’ve got plenty to keep you company while you wait for and then devour or order in store. The board games and comic books galore—we couldn’t solve the Rubik’s cube though!

Have other suggestion of pizzas we should try at Instapizza? Drop those in the comments!

Where: Find an outlet near you here or order online here

Contact: +91 8882052000

Price: INR 900 for two {approx.}

Find them on Facebook here.

This story is in partnership with Instapizza.

Other Outlets

Instapizza

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon

DLF Galleria, SF-008, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Instapizza

Kalkaji, New Delhi

Shop 1, G-34, Kalkaji, New Delhi

Instapizza

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9

Shop 25, 1st Floor, CSC Basant Enclave, S.F.G.H Scheme, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Instapizza

DLF Cyber City, delhi

Unit 2-A, Building 10, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Instapizza

Sector 18, Noida

Food Court, DLF Mall Of India, Sector 18, Noida

Instapizza

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

A-11, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

