All The Crust-Worthy Pizzas You’ve Gotta Order From Instapizza

If you haven’t heard of Instapizza, you’re missing out on a slice {thick and chunky, lean and crispy—as you like it} of gourmet pizza awesomeness. They deliver around Delhi & Gurgaon, and a recent excursion to #Gurugram led us straight to Instapizza’s brand-new Cyber Hub outlet.

Their menu is massive; offering a variety of bases, toppings, dips, sauces; you name it. Though we aren’t Instapizza noobs {three words for you—Monster. Deep. Dish}, it was amazing to see how much we hadn’t yet explored.

One afternoon, two people, and many pizzas later, here’s our take on what you need to try the next time you’re ordering from Instapizza.