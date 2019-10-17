Italian Food Connoisseurs Rejoice: Cicchetti Has You Covered With Authentic Italian Fare

Cicchetti by My Beans is a hidden Italian gem in Cyber City. As you walk into the restaurant you get a feel of being transported into a fine-dining Italian restaurant. The earthy wooden tones complemented with the blue hues, and black & white photos of Italian scenes, the soft drop down soft yellow lights covered in a white linen cloth, give just the perfect ambience for an Italian meal. I felt like I was in Italy. I started with the Ice Tea and I was pleasantly surprised with the Fresh sprig of mint in the ice tea that smelled so good and gave me a refreshed feeling. The menu is quite extensive and tempting, I have to warn you. I started with the Egg Bruschetta a lovely preparation of soft egg whites on a bed of whole-grain mustard served with pickled onions and spring onion greens, and the Mediterranean bruschetta another wonderfully made green and yellow zucchini with artichoke and artichoke hearts, baby tomatoes on a bed of herb pesto flavoured with a hint of brie. Other places have pizzas, but here you will find the authentic Italian Flatbreads. I had two, a pesto base with olives, zucchini, cheese and ricotta mousse, as well as the Grilled Artichoke Flatbread made with arugula, goats cheese, peppers on a tomato base. The Flatbreads base was so light and crisp, which on biting immediately disintegrated in my mouth. And the toppings were so fresh and well prepared, very delicious. In the main dish, I had Spinach Gnudi with Lamb Ragu, a delicate preparation of handmade spinach and ricotta (both ingredients need careful handling) with a full-bodied minced lamb ragu sauce. For vegetarians there is an equally detectable Ravioli with Tomato Consomme, a aubergine ravioli with a light tomato consomme. I also had the Goth Aglio Olio, Pepperoni Flatbread, Pan Seared Salmon with Pepper compote and Cauliflower Puree, Signature Poached Chicken with Creamy Mustard, all a must-try. Each dish was carefully crafted using authentic ingredients, you can make out when you taste it, the flavours are so rich and fresh. This place also does some amazing fruit mixes, that you don't get anywhere else, do try those as well, I had the Morning Detox Juice made with fresh orange juice blended with blueberries & strawberry, Fresh Garden Juice made with orange, carrot & beetroot juice, infused with rosemary. To finish off I had the Ice Cream Sandwich with the trio of ice cream, Signature Chocolate and Fudge nut Sausage with Nuts. The Caramel, Peanut Butter, Chocolate ice creams are homemade and delicious. Their coffees are again a must-have as well and a great way to end a great meal.