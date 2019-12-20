This boutique in Hauz Khas is a treat for the modern shopper who is young and raring to experiment. The design and aesthetic of the store is inspired by the vintage colonial era and I loved so many outfits here.
IX By Kartikeya Is For Those Who Like To Make Bold Sartorial Choices
Clothing Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
The craftsmanship and intricate detailing sets Kartikeya’s garments apart. Even though it’s a high-end couture brand, it is targeted towards the bridge segment that craves exclusivity but doesn’t believe in shelling out a bomb for designer labels.
So, if you’re that someone who likes classy but not over-the-top expensive, you should give these crop tops, dresses and skirts with French knots and vintage embroidery a shot.
The collection doesn’t shy away from colour or drama and makes an effortless shift from serious office wear to groovy parties. All the more reason to invest in these stunners.
