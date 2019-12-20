IX By Kartikeya Is For Those Who Like To Make Bold Sartorial Choices

The craftsmanship and intricate detailing sets Kartikeya’s garments apart. Even though it’s a high-end couture brand, it is targeted towards the bridge segment that craves exclusivity but doesn’t believe in shelling out a bomb for designer labels.

So, if you’re that someone who likes classy but not over-the-top expensive, you should give these crop tops, dresses and skirts with French knots and vintage embroidery a shot.

The collection doesn’t shy away from colour or drama and makes an effortless shift from serious office wear to groovy parties. All the more reason to invest in these stunners.