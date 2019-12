Jaipur is a shopper’s paradise when it comes to handicrafts, blue pottery and textiles. But even though the Pink City has a lot to offer, it’s not the best place to wander around unless you have some idea about where to get what you’re looking for.

To make the search easier, we’ve done the homework for you. Engage in some street shopping at these markets that’ll bring out the hardcore bargaining-loving Sarojini-pro in you.