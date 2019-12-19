Sweet & Savoury: Try Japanese-Style Crepes, Taiyaki & More At Domo Domo

Think super budget but still delicious sushi, choose from thin or thick rolls and be extra happy when you see a Japanese chef make them at the far end of the restaurant. Domo Domo is at Golf Course Road’s Southpoint Mall, and it’s the newest Asian cafe in the area. Though what makes it different is the amazing selection of sweet and savoury crepes and Taiyaki. The cafe is bright, cherry red and cheery with a bevvy of Japanese chefs and guests milling around, the vibe is pleasant, and the pricing is budget-friendly considering it’s authentic Japanese food. Start with sushi, they have the usual suspects, but it’s the spicy crab and spicy tuna that really get you going. You could make a meal of the cone-shaped savoury crepes or skip to the main course which is mostly donburi bowls. Don’t miss the Kaarage Don with fried chicken and the Chashu Don which is pork on rice. Add a side of BBQ pork or Spicy Teriyaki Chicken on the side, if your table has more than two guests or just skip to the crepes. We loved the Chicken Okonomi, the name is a bit misleading since it means any way you like it, this is more like a cone-shaped crepe filled with Japanese mayo, cabbage, lettuce, crispy chicken, and a sweetish teriyaki-like sauce. We plan to go back and try the avocado salad next. Since their menu is very crepe centric, we also had a sweet one - chocolate and banana, and it was perfect. The crepe dough is fluffier than French crepes and has a distinctive yet pleasant egginess. If you’re eating here with kids, then try the Taiyaki, fish-shaped crepes with a variety of options for fillings. The texture is almost cake-like but thinner, try the custard or milk chocolate filling, and you’ll fall in love with Japanese crepes. The cafe is big enough for groups, service is quick and efficient, and it’s a great place to bring kids who enjoy Asian food.