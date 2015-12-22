The Junkyard Cafe: Chocolate Momos and Cocktails in Skulls

Bars

The Junkyard Cafe

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N-91, 2nd Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

Shortcut

Bookmark The Junkyard Cafe for dinner and drinks with your folks or a group of friends; they have good food and quirky interiors.

Eat

Coconut Coated Chocolate Dim Sums

Drink

Edison Bulb Yard Cocktails

Winning

The grungy decor where everything is made of scrap material, including the hanging giant airplane

All that junk

We give full marks to the décor; everything is made out of junk, tins, wooden logs and tyres—even a replica of the Mona Lisa. Their playlist includes the likes of ABBA, Lou Bega and Michael Jackson, along with some contemporary artists.

Spoilt for choice

Junkyard offers a range of cuisines and fortunately, everything is contrary to the café’s name. We found the menu wanting when it came to the descriptions of the dishes, but the staff is always willing to help. Try their Lamb Seekh Kebab, melt-in-the-mouth Mustard Fish Tikka, Caesar and Fattoush Salad, and stuffed paneer tikka. The Five-Spice Chicken is nice but mild in flavour. The sushi, meanwhile, can be given a miss.

If you’re a cocktail person, pick anything from their Edison Bulb Yard range {served with liquid nitrogen for some drama} or you can also opt for a blend from the Graveyard range {comes in a glass skull, ideal for a spooky night}. Non-alcoholics can go for iced teas, flavoured cold coffees, fresh juices and mocktails.

However, the one thing that will keep us coming back is their smashing Coconut Dusted Chocolate Dim Sums. Don’t miss it.

Other Outlets

The junkyard cafe

Saket, New Delhi
4.0

Salcon Ras Vilas Mall, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

