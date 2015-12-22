Bookmark The Junkyard Cafe for dinner and drinks with your folks or a group of friends; they have good food and quirky interiors.
The Junkyard Cafe: Chocolate Momos and Cocktails in Skulls
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Shortcut
Eat
Coconut Coated Chocolate Dim Sums
Drink
Edison Bulb Yard Cocktails
Winning
The grungy decor where everything is made of scrap material, including the hanging giant airplane
All that junk
We give full marks to the décor; everything is made out of junk, tins, wooden logs and tyres—even a replica of the Mona Lisa. Their playlist includes the likes of ABBA, Lou Bega and Michael Jackson, along with some contemporary artists.
Spoilt for choice
Junkyard offers a range of cuisines and fortunately, everything is contrary to the café’s name. We found the menu wanting when it came to the descriptions of the dishes, but the staff is always willing to help. Try their Lamb Seekh Kebab, melt-in-the-mouth Mustard Fish Tikka, Caesar and Fattoush Salad, and stuffed paneer tikka. The Five-Spice Chicken is nice but mild in flavour. The sushi, meanwhile, can be given a miss.
If you’re a cocktail person, pick anything from their Edison Bulb Yard range {served with liquid nitrogen for some drama} or you can also opt for a blend from the Graveyard range {comes in a glass skull, ideal for a spooky night}. Non-alcoholics can go for iced teas, flavoured cold coffees, fresh juices and mocktails.
However, the one thing that will keep us coming back is their smashing Coconut Dusted Chocolate Dim Sums. Don’t miss it.
