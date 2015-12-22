The Junkyard Cafe: Chocolate Momos and Cocktails in Skulls

Junkyard offers a range of cuisines and fortunately, everything is contrary to the café’s name. We found the menu wanting when it came to the descriptions of the dishes, but the staff is always willing to help. Try their Lamb Seekh Kebab, melt-in-the-mouth Mustard Fish Tikka, Caesar and Fattoush Salad, and stuffed paneer tikka. The Five-Spice Chicken is nice but mild in flavour. The sushi, meanwhile, can be given a miss.

If you’re a cocktail person, pick anything from their Edison Bulb Yard range {served with liquid nitrogen for some drama} or you can also opt for a blend from the Graveyard range {comes in a glass skull, ideal for a spooky night}. Non-alcoholics can go for iced teas, flavoured cold coffees, fresh juices and mocktails.