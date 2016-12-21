This Tiny Nook Sells Kantha & Phulkari Dupattas Dirt Cheap

Mainly because we believe in shortcuts, we love the idea of jazzing up dull outfits by throwing on a funky dupatta that doesn’t leave us broke. If you belong to the same school of thought, we promise you’ll adore the collection at this shop.

Phulkari, mirror work, hand-painted, bandhni, kantha, patchwork, embroidered, solid colours, prints, with borders and without, with embellishments and plain beige ones – the range probably covers every type of dupatta wearer we can think of.

We have a soft corner for patchwork and when it comes in a beautiful reversible format, it seals the deal for us. This is why we knew we were taking the kantha dupatta at INR 600 {we managed to get the shop owner to give us a discount} to add to our wardrobe.