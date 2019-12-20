When In Kasauli, Drop By This Cute Little Cafe For Some Amazing Quick Bites!

The place is amazing. Beauty, nature and the liveliness. The place has a lot of small shops offering amazing paranthas and Maggie. Breakfast is lovely and fulfilling. The most famous mall road has various eating options. Cafe Mantra is one of the places I visited which has really cute sitting and amazing decor. Must visit and try their pizza which I didn't expect but came out really good. On the way to Manki point, the whole trek just has a small road shop beside the sunrise point. An uncle puts a small stall there and sells Maggie, momos and tea. You won't anything much amazing than this. The momos chutney is homemade. Overall great tour experience in terms of food as well.