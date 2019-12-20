Strawberries, Chilli Or Rocket: Grow Your Own And 'Khetify' Your Balcony

Khetify came into being for a whole bunch of reasons. A large portion of store or mandi-bought fruits and veggies have residual pesticides on them, so switching to clean, fresh and naturally-grown alternatives makes sense.

The project also aims to curb the mindless burning of food waste, that is actually organic and decomposes completely over time, by reviving the practice of composting. Lastly, at it’s very soul, Khetify hopes to create a community of producers and consumers who grow their own delish produce. You can find out about them, and their long-term sustainability vision, here.