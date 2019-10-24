Handcrafted Diaries, Bags & Scarves: These Women Artisans Make Killer Stuff

Khwaab is a Delhi-based NGO cum online store that sells unique accessories, stationery, and home decor handcrafted by local women and in the process empowers them to earn a livelihood for themselves.

The NGO began in 2014 with a view of providing livelihood skills to women of Mandawali, a low-income urban settlement, and they have recently launched a website where you can shop for all the amazing stuff that these women make. The designs are a mix of ikat, kalamkari, and dabu and all of the pieces use natural fabrics like jute and cotton.

Their range of accessories includes ikat coin pouches, jute lunch bags, totes, sling bags, and our personal favourite: the kalamkari and ikat pocket wallets that are super aesthetic and useful. Khwaab also sells pretty scarves under their accessories category and donning one will surely get you a lot of compliments. Prices for the accessories start at INR 300.

They've also started a home decor collection that looks perfect for the festive season and includes pastel and denim cushion covers and block printed lampshades. Prices for the home decor collection start at INR 300.

Stationery lovers should check out Khwaab's travel pouches, doodle diaries, notepads, and notebooks. The stationery also uses natural materials like jute and cotton and the tiny detailing of block prints, kalamkari, and ikat makes them really stand out. Prices for the stationery start at INR 350.