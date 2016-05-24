Kick It Old-School At The Delhi Club House

If you’re looking for sin, the Cheese Souffle is the way to go. While the portion is small, the soufflé floats on a cheesy sauce that’s pretty rich. Their Red Chilli Chicken Tikka is also worth a mention- the little bits of meat were really soft. The Prawn Cocktail, on the other hand, had an overpowering ginger flavour, and can be given a miss.

The main course {the Dak Bungalow Chicken Roast and the Grilled Lamb chops in particular} made up for any let-downs. The chicken had peppercorns in abundance and was served with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy.

For dessert, we’d say go the classic route with the Old Fashioned Fruit Cream. If you’re up for experimenting, the Lime & Lemon cheesecake has an element of surprise {we won’t tell you, you just have to try}.