Delhi Club House, Marut Sikka’s restaurant, brings you your favourite foods from colonial clubs across the country, paired with some exciting cocktails.
Kick It Old-School At The Delhi Club House
Shortcut
Chow Down
Cheese Soufflé
Sip On
Bellini
Winning For
Large bay windows – perfect for Sunday brunch
High Spirits
Their assortment of drinks was undoubtedly the highlight of the menu for us. From the subtle peachy Bellini to the flavourful Bloodytini {a Bloody Mary masquerading as a martini}, they had just the right proportions and interesting ingredients {fiery jalapeños, anyone?}.
Digging In
If you’re looking for sin, the Cheese Souffle is the way to go. While the portion is small, the soufflé floats on a cheesy sauce that’s pretty rich. Their Red Chilli Chicken Tikka is also worth a mention- the little bits of meat were really soft. The Prawn Cocktail, on the other hand, had an overpowering ginger flavour, and can be given a miss.
The main course {the Dak Bungalow Chicken Roast and the Grilled Lamb chops in particular} made up for any let-downs. The chicken had peppercorns in abundance and was served with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy.
For dessert, we’d say go the classic route with the Old Fashioned Fruit Cream. If you’re up for experimenting, the Lime & Lemon cheesecake has an element of surprise {we won’t tell you, you just have to try}.
Bookmark It
Although we wish they played jazz or classic hits instead of fast-paced contemporary numbers, the smooth wooden accents, couch-like seating and a separate section for smokers makes this an ideal setting for a long leisurely meal with old friends and family.
Savour the food as it’s meant to be and share anecdotes of times gone by. It’s only fitting.
Where: Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, Sector 9, Major Somnath Marg, RK Puram
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas metro station
Price: INR 2,500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 12.30am
Contact: +91 9717535533, +91 9717535544
Find them on Facebook here.
Comments (0)