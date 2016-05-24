Kick It Old-School At The Delhi Club House

Casual Dining

Delhi Club House

New Delhi, Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sangam Courtyard, Ground Floor, Major Somnath Marg, R K Puram, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

Shortcut

Delhi Club House, Marut Sikka’s restaurant, brings you your favourite foods from colonial clubs across the country, paired with some exciting cocktails.

Chow Down

Cheese Soufflé

Sip On

Bellini

Winning For

Large bay windows – perfect for Sunday brunch

High Spirits

Their assortment of drinks was undoubtedly the highlight of the menu for us. From the subtle peachy Bellini to the flavourful Bloodytini {a Bloody Mary masquerading as a martini}, they had just the right proportions and interesting ingredients {fiery jalapeños, anyone?}.

Digging In

If you’re looking for sin, the Cheese Souffle is the way to go. While the portion is small, the soufflé floats on a cheesy sauce that’s pretty rich. Their Red Chilli Chicken Tikka is also worth a mention- the little bits of meat were really soft. The Prawn Cocktail, on the other hand, had an overpowering ginger flavour, and can be given a miss.

The main course {the Dak Bungalow Chicken Roast and the Grilled Lamb chops in particular} made up for any let-downs. The chicken had peppercorns in abundance and was served with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy.

For dessert, we’d say go the classic route with the Old Fashioned Fruit Cream. If you’re up for experimenting, the Lime & Lemon cheesecake has an element of surprise {we won’t tell you, you just have to try}.

Bookmark It

Although we wish they played jazz or classic hits instead of fast-paced contemporary numbers, the smooth wooden accents, couch-like seating and a separate section for smokers makes this an ideal setting for a long leisurely meal with old friends and family.

Savour the food as it’s meant to be and share anecdotes of times gone by. It’s only fitting. 

Where: Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, Sector 9, Major Somnath Marg, RK Puram

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas metro station

Price: INR 2,500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 12.30am

Contact: +91 9717535533, +91 9717535544

Find them on Facebook here.

