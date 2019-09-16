Drop By This Eatery For Some Amazing Sweet Treats In Pandara Market

In the hub of restaurants in Pandara market you find a happy place for all the sweet lovers, Krishna di kulfi is like a heaven. From Icecream to Rabri, from Faluda to Phirni, from Matka kulfi to Stick kulfi, from Rasmalai to Gulabjamun they have it all. They are serving since 1959 so you know your tastebuds are at the right place and in the right hands. It’s a diabetic-friendly place too as they serve sugar free kulfi also. The best part is the kulfi or the Rabri they serve are not too sweet that you die out of sweetness. The best of all that we tried was the Gur Stick Kulfi it has a very light sweet flavour and it just makes your palate happy. They make the best Kulfi Faluda. They have light aromatic flavours of faluda with balanced sweetness. We have tried a lot of value in different places but this place has the right flavours and hence that makes it our favourite place to eat faluda. Try their Roasted Rabri, Sweet Rabri, Kulfi Faluda and Gur Kulfi. These are just the best. You’ve got 40 different varieties in kulfi to choose from. Go treat your tastebuds with some awesome kulfi and faluda.