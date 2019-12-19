Bookmark Kriti Creations For All Your Home Decor & Gifting Needs

Kriti Creations specialises in feng shui gifting and home decor items, especially for festive occasions. They've got mini-idols, amulets, bracelets, diffusers, vases and even Christmas decorations.

They house practically everything under the sun - from aroma oil burners (in different sizes) to decorative table fountains to statues of the Feng Shui Gods of Wealth. We’re eyeing their oil diffusers - an ideal gifting option all-year round (the place gets especially busy during festivals). The products are hand-crafted, durable and come with the promise of good quality.

The store's collection is pocket-friendly as it starts at around INR 100 (for cool stone pendants, bracelets and other accessories) and can go higher depending on the intricacy and uniqueness of the product (but, trust me, it really is easy on the pocket).

Kriti store has outlets across Delhi-NCR with different names like, Kriti Vala, Kriti Life, etc. dedicated to feng shui items, gifting or apparel.