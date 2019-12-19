Bookmark Kriti Creations For All Your Home Decor & Gifting Needs

Home Décor Stores

Kriti Creations

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.2

B-63, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Kriti Creations specialises in feng shui gifting and home decor items, especially for festive occasions. They've got mini-idols, amulets, bracelets, diffusers, vases and even Christmas decorations.

They house practically everything under the sun - from aroma oil burners (in different sizes) to decorative table fountains to statues of the Feng Shui Gods of Wealth. We’re eyeing their oil diffusers - an ideal gifting option all-year round (the place gets especially busy during festivals). The products are hand-crafted, durable and come with the promise of good quality.

The store's collection is pocket-friendly as it starts at around INR 100 (for cool stone pendants, bracelets and other accessories) and can go higher depending on the intricacy and uniqueness of the product (but, trust me, it really is easy on the pocket).

Kriti store has outlets across Delhi-NCR with different names like, Kriti Vala, Kriti Life, etc. dedicated to feng shui items, gifting or apparel.

What Could Be Better

I think that the store is perfect as they cater to almost every home decor need in all price ranges and offers a lot of choices in all categories. So, we don't feel that anything could be better. 

Other Outlets

Kriti Creations

MG Road, Gurgaon
4.1

City Centre, 1st Floor, MG Road, Sector 28, Gurgaon

Kriti Creations

Sector 50, Gurgaon
3.8

Good Earth City Centre, 1st Floor, Shop 157 & 158, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Kriti Creations

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.9

J-110, Rajouri Garden Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Kriti Creations

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.2

DLF Promenade, P-322, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Kriti Creations

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.1

Select City Walk, B-13, Saket, New Delhi

Kriti Creations

Sector 25, Gurgaon

MGF Metropolitan Mall, SF-10, Sector 25, Gurgaon

Kriti Creations

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon

Galleria Market, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 44, Dlf Phase 4, Sector 28, Gurgaon

