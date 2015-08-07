Our Favourite Ladies' Nights In Gurgaon

Women of the world, unite! On any given day, women empathize with other women in the way that only women can, expressing solidarity through ice-cream and re-watching Notting Hill. But the truest love occurs at the first thought of wine or whatever your poison, and we’ll be there on the double, no words needed. Here’s where you can score some free drinks on a girls’ night out in Gurgaon, every day of the week.

LBB’s Loving

Thursdays at Story, Westin

Readers’ Vote

Thursdays at Soi 7

Our top, not-too-sleazy favourites follow: