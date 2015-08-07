Our Favourite Ladies' Nights In Gurgaon

Women of the world, unite! On any given day, women empathize with other women in the way that only women can, expressing solidarity through ice-cream and re-watching Notting Hill. But the truest love occurs at the first thought of wine or whatever your poison, and we’ll be there on the double, no words needed. Here’s where you can score some free drinks on a girls’ night out in Gurgaon, every day of the week.

LBB’s Loving

Thursdays at Story, Westin

Readers’ Vote

Thursdays at Soi 7

Our top, not-too-sleazy favourites follow:

Monday Nights at The Wine Company

Free wine might have been too much to hope for. But we’ll happily take the red or white sangria, cocktails and beers! Make that red AND white, actually.

Bars

The Wine Company

4.3

Cyber Hub, 22 & 23, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Tuesday Nights at Sutra Gastropub

Cut to 8pm and you’re right on time for a live band and free drinks at Sutra Gastropub’s questionably named Banana Nights. For when girls want to go bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S!

Pubs

Sutra Gastropub

4.2

Cyber Hub, 2nd Floor, 201 & 202, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Wednesday Nights at I-Kandy

So this one comes with a limit. Ladies can get up to 5 drinks free from the IMFL selection. We sort of like that they assume our capacities may mean that more than 5 drinks is more than possible. If you’re not sure you’ll need 5, know that you can dance it off with their special Bollywood Night theme. 9pm onwards.

Lounges

I-Kandy - Le Meridien

4.8

Le Meridien Gurgaon, Sector 26, Gurgaon Delhi Border, MG Road, Gurgaon

Thursday Nights at Soi 7

This Cyber Hub favourite does free cocktails and mocktails for ladies, starting 6pm every Thursday, and their understanding staff is more than happy to bring you a few rounds at a time so you’re never left waiting for your next.

Breweries

Soi 7 Pub & Brewery

4.3

DLF Cyber Hub, 205-208 & 209-A, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Thursday Nights at Story, Westin Gurgaon

IMFL doesn’t cut it for you? How about some Johnny Walker Black Label on the house? Story at Westin, Gurgaon treats us like the classy women that we are and offers free imported rum, vodka, beer, whiskey and sangria. For all other alcohol {because you never know when the next tequila moment strikes}, there’s 50% off!. Last orders at 11.30pm {Great, we were ready for pjs anyway!}

Lounges

STORY Club & Lounge - The Westin

The Westin, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Friday Nights at Tease Bar, Vivanta by Taj Gurgaon

We’re not fans of the stereotyping, but oh alright, we’ll take the only vodka-based cocktails if you insist. And not to pander to cliches, but we may just go for their house-special Cosmopolitans and the rather intriguing Gurgaon-politans too, from 7pm until 10pm. After 10pm until closing, tables with ladies present also get 1+1 drinks on their top-shelf liquors. Fridays only.

Bars

Tease - Vivanta By Taj

4.2

Vivanta by Taj, Sector 44, Gurgaon

