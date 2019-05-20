While In Rishikesh, Be Sure To Check Out This Beautiful Bridge

If you decide to head to Rishikesh over the weekend, we suggest that you go on a road trip to this place in Uttrakhand. It's a five and a half hour ride from Delhi to Rishkesh if you choose to take NH 334. It will take you an hour or so longer if you travel via NH 44 and NH 334.

While you're there, you must drop by the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, The Beatles Ashram and Kaudiyala (one of the best view points in Rishikesh). One thing that you cannot afford to skip here is a visit to the Laxman Jhula, which is a bridge that's one of the most sought after tourist spots in Rishikesh. It has no entry fee, and is super pretty whether you head here in the day or night.

The reason it's called a 'jhula' is because it sways (only a little bit) while you're on it (we promise it's safe though) and is pretty small (only two-wheeler vehicles can use the bridge).

If you're looking to grab a bite around here, you can head to Ganga Beach Cafe nearby. It's a boho cafe overlooking the Laxman Jhula. You can even drop by Pure Soul - Cafe and Organic Kitchen that has its own farm and offers great Italian food.

As for the accommodation, you can stay at a cute property called the Green Land Swiss Cottage, which is just 20 minutes away from Laxman Jhula. Each and every room here is like a separate cottage!