It’s no secret that the LBB team loves food and orders in almost on a daily basis {even if we’ve got dabbas}. With our headquarters having recently shifted close to AIIMS, we had to scour our surrounding areas for our daily dose of happiness. Here’s where we order from all the time.
#LBBPicks: This is Where We Order Lunch from Every Single Day
Mizo Diner
Our standard order from Mizo Diner is the Fried Rice and Stir Fried Chicken with seasonal vegetables. You could also opt for their noodle bowls infused with lentil and fish broth. Or the special north-eastern thalis. Be warned though, they’re not shy with spice. And everything is sent with a small packet of green chilli chutney and cut onions doused in red chilli powder.
Where: 85, Humayunpur, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdarjung
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park
Contact: +91 8447584361
Price: INR 400 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 11pm
Salad Days
For those rare occasions when we feel like we need some greens in our system, Salad Days comes to the rescue with their tasty salads and cold-pressed juices. Our favourites? The Asian Chicken Noodle, the Seafood, and the Smoked Tomato Mozzarella. Packaged neatly, each salad comes with cutlery, seasoning and a generous amount of dressing.
Where: Main Shivalik Road, Malviya Nagar {delivery only}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar
Contact: +91 9643800901, +91 9643800902
Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 9am – 10pm
Freedom Corner
This one’s for all those Chinjabi cravings. From chilli chicken to tingmo to pan fried noodles with pork, chicken and vegetable gravies, and momo, and a recent discovery, the Chow Chow {instant noodles infused with spices and vegetables}, Freedom Corner’s ideal for when you need comfort food at prices that don’t pinch. However, we’d suggest skipping this place if you have a super sensitive tummy.
Where: C-119, Humayunpur, Safdarjung Enclave
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park
Contact: +91 9810469049
Price: INR 300 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 11pm
Chili's
We know you’ve all been to Chili’s for drinking sessions {margaritas FTW} and baby back ribs; when you’re super hungry, their Chipotle Rice Bowl and the Quesadilla Explosion Salad come as blessings. Both come in cottage cheese and grilled chicken variants, and come with a bunch of accompaniments such as sour cream and Chipotle sauce. Their packaging’s great and we always get our lunch hot.
Where: Find a full list of locations here
Price: INR 1,500 for two {approx.}
Cafe Rock 'n' Rolla
Cafe Rock ‘n’ Rolla is a find we’re very proud of. A small cafe hidden away in Arjun Nagar, it has some gorgeous wraps, sandwiches, burritos, burgers and quesadillas. We especially recommend the Porky Cheese Quesadilla, Rosemary Lamb Burger and Mango Chutney Ham Sandwich. Yum.
Where: Shop No 5, DDA Market, Arjun Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park
Contact: 011 26713059, +91 9810418636
Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 11pm {Tuesday closed}
Dunkin' Donuts
We love the doughnuts at Dunkin’ Donuts, but we love their burgers equally. Chief among these are the Heaven Can Wait, Potato Hash Brown and Original Tough Guy Chicken. Pair these with their potent cold coffee and a Chocolate Cake doughnut and you’re set.
Where: Find a full list of locations here
Price: INR 400 for two {approx.}
New York Slice
With a one plus one offer on all pizzas every Wednesday, New York Slice has become a weekly affair for us. Highlights of our order include the Meat Packing District pizza {minced mutton sausage}, the Brooklyn Heights {chicken and jalapeno} and the SoHo {spinach, garlic and fresh peppers}. Also worth ordering is the Meatsboli.
Where: Find a full list of locations here
Price: INR 800 for two {approx} on regular days
Karnataka
For all idli, dosa and vada needs, Karnataka proves to be a hero. Go with the Mysore Masala Dosa or the Idli Plates and you’ll be safe. Their delish chutneys deserve special mention.
Where: 60/5, Yusuf SaraiMarket, Yusuf Sarai
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park
Contact: 011 26511222
Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 8am – 11pm
Happy Hakka
Generous portions {each plate can serve two, easily}, microwaveable packaging and online ordering– Happy Hakka knows how to keep us happy. We especially like their bowl meals – the Malay Mie Goreng, Spicy Chicken Ninja and the Fiery Oyster. If you’re in a soupy mood, order the Whopping Wonton without a second thought.
Where: For a full list of locations, click here or order online here
Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}
