LBBPicks: This is Where We Order Lunch from Every Single Day

We know you’ve all been to Chili’s for drinking sessions {margaritas FTW} and baby back ribs; when you’re super hungry, their Chipotle Rice Bowl and the Quesadilla Explosion Salad come as blessings. Both come in cottage cheese and grilled chicken variants, and come with a bunch of accompaniments such as sour cream and Chipotle sauce. Their packaging’s great and we always get our lunch hot.

Where: Find a full list of locations here

Price: INR 1,500 for two {approx.}