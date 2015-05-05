Talk about world domination. If anyone had to rate the dynasty with the biggest global footprint, Chinese food has got to be it. While it has travelled all over the world, in no two countries does it taste the same. Kung Pao Chicken is an American standard, while American Chopsuey is something that we made up here, entirely in India. We’ve scouted our favourite joints for Chinese takeout and delivery, carefully skimming over any dodgy places which insist that haldi-mirch has a rightful place in our order. This is LBB’s Best Of Chinese Takeout.
#LBBBestof: Delhi and Gurgaon's Best Chinese Home Deliveries
GURGAON
Go Kylin
In true Delhi style, this one has famous relatives {of Kylin Premier fame.} Besides the pretty evolved menu, we love Go Kylin for their Zero Oil dishes called out specially on the menu as well as the tendency to go light on batter before light frying. So even when you’re being kind of bad, it’s all good. The Tofu Star Anise is glorious, as is the foolproof Prawns Chilli Garlic.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Big Wong
Although it occupies a cozy corner in both Galleria and South City 2, there’s nothing like scooping up a spoonful of their superb Seafood Soup in a cozy corner of your own couch. We’re going for the Pan Fried Noodles and the Braised {ooh fancy} Mix Mushroom and Pokchoi in Chilli Oyster Sauce. Gurgaon has two locations; luckily, two Wongs do make a right.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Red
Despite a gruff{ish} exterior, the menu reads like a fine-dining Asian establishment. Besides their Jade Chicken Soup which is seriously good, we love their fairly elaborate section of Dim Sum which covers Asian Veg Kothey, Minced Lamb with Spring Onions and Steamed King Prawn with Chives & Bird’s Eye Chilli. Yes, they do good old Honey Chilli Potatoes too if that’s what rocks your world. You say potato, I say…
- For Two: ₹ 1000
Chin Chin
What do we love even more than a menu with pictures in it? A special on-request-only menu meant for expatriates from China who miss home food {and others with similar sentiments}. Authentic much? Yes sir. The dishes vary slightly, so you can traipse between doesn’t-get-more-real-than-this Chinese and the kind that is awesomely comforting in its local modifications. Also, we say bring back menu with pictures. It’s a lost art.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Wai Yu Mun Ching
Or shall we say, why on earth not? Besides the cheeky name that sounds vaguely Oriental but is not at all, we’ve come to love this one for its consistent performance when a certain kind of hunger strikes. The humble Hot & Sour soup is mildly peppery, and wonderfully brilliant. Our special discovery is the Fish in Choice of Sauce. Wait for the good part; we always get the Wine Soy Chilli Garlic. Or Soya Lime Chilli Wine. Just say these words in any random order and they’ll know what you mean.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
DELHI
Side Wok
They do a whole bunch of South East Asian cuisines, but the Chinese with a certain Indian touch, hits the spot. Our recommendation is skip the sushi, get the crispy chicken honey and chilly, the roast pork sichuan and the clay pot {ask for sticky rice}.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Golden Dragon
If we had to pick a pioneer, it would be Golden Dragon. Ain’t no one spells Indian Chinese comfort food like Golden Dragon, and their well meaning staff. Biggest hits still go to Lemon Chicken, Chili Chicken Boneless, that mixed fried rice, and the Sweet Corn Chicken Soup. We’d recommend avoiding it for parties and dinners involving anyone but hungover best friends and family members whose cook didn’t show up that day.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Mainland China
A great deal for team lunches, corporate brunches and all you can eat options, Mainland China also home delivers. From personal experience, the dim sums tend to lose flavour by the time they reach you, but mains stay as delish. Also honey noodles; order just so you can get those.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Happy Hakka
Think more munchie, functional and less fine-dine, elaborate luncheon options. Perfect for a crew of college kids playing hooky, and/or a quick corporate take-away. The vegetarian dim sums are a must order, and do this, try all accompanying sauces. Go for a pre designed combo for good food at great value.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Asian Haus
This one is legit, great food. And a special mention to their customer service, we know one too many people who were more than compensated for order errors, and/or issues with the food. Also, Gurgaon peeps, their new Sushi delivery service-A1. As for the Chinese, there’s few things they don’t get right, but for recommendation sake, we’re big fans of the Asian print rolls kung pao chicken, mama’s mutton and the crispy spinach. Also, they have a special catering division, incase your home delivery game is super strong.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Berco's
With multiple outlets most DU kids will know the joy of a Berco’s meal, AKA hakka noodles with a side of nostalgia. Again, falling more on the Indian Chinese side of the fence, the food is perfect for more relaxed get-togethers and casual lunch/dinners. The American Chopsuey: best.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
