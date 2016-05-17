Work Hard And Play Harder At These Bars & Clubs In Gurgaon

Sip on some craft beer, binge on delicious food, dance your heart out to hit mixes, or just do all three; Gurgaon’s nightlife offers something for everyone. Late hours are not an issue here, and neither is the availability of hang out spots. So the next time you’re in the mood to party, head to any one of these bars or clubs in Gurgaon.

Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy

What To Order: Crusty Chicken Wings, Scotch Julep

Bars

Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy

4.5

SCO 23, Behind Galaxy Hotel, Sector 15, Gurgaon

Manhattan Craft Brewery

What To Order: Hefe Weizen, Grilled Lamb Chop

Breweries

Manhattan Brewery & Bar Exchange

4.4

Global Foyer Mall, 1st Floor, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Downtown - Diners & Living Beer Café

What To Order: Crusty Chicken Wings, Scotch Julep

Breweries

Downtown - Diners & Living Beer Cafe

4.4

SCO 34, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Factory By Sutra

What To Order: Pan Seared Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce, Belgian Red Ale

Breweries

Factory by Sutra

4.1

SCO 23, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

BRONX - The Brew Bar

What To Order: Bronx Special Ale, Taiwanese Ginger Chicken

Bars

BRONX – The Brew Bar

SCO 38, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

STORY Club And Lounge - The Westin Gurgaon

What To Order: Caribbean Frappe, Pollo Allo Spiedo Patate E Asparagi

Lounges

STORY Club & Lounge - The Westin

The Westin, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Batli 29

What To Order: Witbier, Balti Chicken Platter

Breweries

Batli 29

SCO 25, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Walking Street By Soi7

What To Order: Pattaya Long Beach, Sliced Chicken Chilli Basil

Pubs

Walking Street

4.2

SCO-20, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Adda By Striker

What To Order: Boston Breeze, Pulled Aromatic Lamb Enchiladas

Pubs

Adda By Striker

4.2

SCO 24, 1st Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Molecule Air Bar

What To Order: Molecule Brew, Keema Mac N Cheese

Where: SCO 53, Main Market, Sector 29

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk

Price: INR 1,600 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 12am

Contact: +91 8826677705

Bars

Molecule Air Bar

4.1

SCO 53, 4th Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

