Sip on some craft beer, binge on delicious food, dance your heart out to hit mixes, or just do all three; Gurgaon’s nightlife offers something for everyone. Late hours are not an issue here, and neither is the availability of hang out spots. So the next time you’re in the mood to party, head to any one of these bars or clubs in Gurgaon.
Work Hard And Play Harder At These Bars & Clubs In Gurgaon
Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy
What To Order: Crusty Chicken Wings, Scotch Julep
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Manhattan Craft Brewery
What To Order: Hefe Weizen, Grilled Lamb Chop
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Downtown - Diners & Living Beer Café
What To Order: Crusty Chicken Wings, Scotch Julep
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Factory By Sutra
What To Order: Pan Seared Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce, Belgian Red Ale
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
BRONX - The Brew Bar
What To Order: Bronx Special Ale, Taiwanese Ginger Chicken
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
STORY Club And Lounge - The Westin Gurgaon
What To Order: Caribbean Frappe, Pollo Allo Spiedo Patate E Asparagi
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Batli 29
What To Order: Witbier, Balti Chicken Platter
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Walking Street By Soi7
What To Order: Pattaya Long Beach, Sliced Chicken Chilli Basil
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Adda By Striker
What To Order: Boston Breeze, Pulled Aromatic Lamb Enchiladas
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Molecule Air Bar
What To Order: Molecule Brew, Keema Mac N Cheese
Where: SCO 53, Main Market, Sector 29
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk
Price: INR 1,600 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 12am
Contact: +91 8826677705
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
