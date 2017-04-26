LBBPicks: The Meatiest, Juiciest, Yummiest Burgers In Gurgaon

The Juicy Lucy burger at Café Delhi Heights is legendary. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the chalkboard next time and you’ll see the number of Juicy Lucys they’ve sold till date. The key to the delciiousness of this burgers is a cheese-stuffed lamb patty that’s so messy and so good – you’re gonna need both your hands to conquer this one. We think tt’s like being on an episode of Man vs. Food.