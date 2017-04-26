Cheesy, meaty, saucy and fully loaded, these are our go-to places when we’re craving a big fat burger. Fries on the side, please.
#LBBPicks: The Meatiest, Juiciest, Yummiest Burgers In Gurgaon
Blue Cheese Lamb Burger At Dudleys
Delivering burgers till 4am, Dudley’s has quite a selection but the Blue Cheese Lamb burger has our hearts. Rocket leaves, shallots, home-made ranch dressing, Roquefort blue cheese and minced lamb – yum, yum, yum.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Dizzy Duck At Bun Intended
The Craft Your Own Burger from Bun Intended comes in at a close second, because what’s better than lots and lots of meaty options? Well, the Dizzy Duck. With the fixings of a fine gourmet burger – cranberry glazed pulled duck, BACON, cheese and gherkins – this one left us feeling very full and very satisfied.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
Holy Cow At The Joint Cafe
Buff, finally! This Fat Boy Burger At The Joint Cafe is fully-loaded with Spanish streaky bacon, Monterrey Jack cheese, Traditional Dutch Sambal Gouda, French Brie, ham, relish AND a Fried Egg. Save this one for a day when you’re not calorie-counting – this is your daily requirement and some more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Original 10 Oz. Legendary Burger At Hard Rock Cafe
Perfectly buttered and toasted buns that envelope a medium welldone patty isn’t enough to be a legendary burger. However, throw on bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce and tomato and you have yourself a legend.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Pork Ramen Burger At Bamboo Boat
Scoring more points for novelty, Bamboo Boat‘s Ramen burgers come in three variants and, not surprisingly, The Pork Ramen Burger is our favourite. Vegetarian burger lovers, if we could be persuaded to try their Eggplant and Paneer Ramen burger, with miso glaze, we think you might just enjoy it as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Joey At Cafe Kangaroos
Inclusivity is a big plus here because most of their burgers are available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. We love The Joey, though. It’s got some mouth-watering toppings like nacho cheese, jalapenos and Thousand Island sauce. Just like Joey, we don’t share our food – especially not when it’s a big, juicy pork burger.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Happy Chicken Burger At Prankster
Prankster claimes to have the biggest burger in town and it’s true. The Happy Chicken Burger at Prankster is big enough to serve four people or maybe even feed a person for a week. Yes, it’s that big and it’s also delicious.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Oldtimer At Chili's
We love Chili’s for it’s grilled meat burgers – they’re super consistent and we’ve never had a bad burger here. The Oldtimer is one of our favourites – a hand-seasoned patty served with housemade garlic dill pickles and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard. The Southern Smokehouse burger is another great option if you find yourself at Chili’s with a big appetite.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
The Juicy Lucy At Cafe Delhi Heights
The Juicy Lucy burger at Café Delhi Heights is legendary. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the chalkboard next time and you’ll see the number of Juicy Lucys they’ve sold till date. The key to the delciiousness of this burgers is a cheese-stuffed lamb patty that’s so messy and so good – you’re gonna need both your hands to conquer this one. We think tt’s like being on an episode of Man vs. Food.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Crispy Chicken Burger At Eggjactly
The Eggjactly food truck can be found every night in Sector 29 {Leisure Valley parking lot], cooking up some fine grub. When you order the Crispy Chicken Burger, you expect it to be crunchy and saucy with the right amount of cheddar cheese and that’s ‘eggjactly’ what you get.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Bacon Chicken Burger At Sakley's
What makes a good burger? In our books, it should be meaty, succulent and a little sloppy, just like the Bacon Chicken Burger at Sakley’s. The ‘as-big-as-your-face’ burgers at Sakley’s are served with a tasty mountain of fries and, with a cold drink on the side, make for a very happy meal indeed.
With inputs from Poorna Rajpal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
