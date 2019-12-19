Enjoy A Good Night's Sleep With This Brand's Comfy Bed Linens

Linen On Me is an online-only brand that makes the prettiest of home linens we have seen in a while. Launched in 2018, Linen On Me designs and produces all its wonderful pieces in India and takes care of the minutest of details, ensuring top-notch quality and comfort at affordable prices.

They started their journey with a bedding range and have since then, expanded to include a living and kitchen range as well. The bed sheets and duvet covers at Linen On Me come in beautiful solid hues like olive, pink, white, tobacco, and more and with tassel and frills detailing. They have also launched an Ikebana-inspired collection of block-printed bedding which will add a nice colour to any room. Prices for the bedding at Linen On Me start at INR 699.

If you're looking for basic velvet cushion covers and linen sheer curtains, then Linen On Me has a decent range that you should definitely check out. From pink, scarlet, burgundy to white, blue and grey, the colours on offer look fabulous and starting at INR 199, they are affordable as well.

Linen On Me also has a kitchen range which includes linen table cloths, dinner napkins, aprons, and placemats. They have colours like peach, beige, yellow, green, and red in their range. Prices for the kitchen range start at INR 249.

Another thing that really impressed us about Linen On Me is their commitment to social responsibility. They have tied up with a few NGOs around town that help the elderly in need and the brand regularly donates sales proceeds and bed linen to them. Linen On Me also hosts annual fundraising activities in collaboration with these NGOs.