Probably one of the best handmade carpet stores in Delhi, Yak Carpet is a hidden treasure that has been around for over 35 years. With an unmatched collection of silk carpets, woolen carpets, and antique rugs, this place is a hit amongst the expat community and is worth checking out.
Live The Rug Life With Yak Carpets
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Who Is It For
I would recommend this for any art-lover, carpet connoisseur or anyone who appreciates intricate craftsmanship by talented weavers. Their collection also includes Persian carpets and modern/contemporary rugs.
How Was Your Experience
I had a great experience and would not look for carpets elsewhere. The staff was very experienced and friendly, and they even gave some pointers to me and my mom about different types of carpets, knots and weave of the rug and how to distinguish between pure and artificial silk rugs.
The staff here is very grounded is always friendly, so do give them a visit if you haven’t already.
#LBBTip
They accept all forms of payments and there isn’t much room for negotiation, as the products are reasonably priced for the kind of work that goes into making them.
