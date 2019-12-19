Munch While You Watch The Sunset At Locale Cafe & Bar

The somewhat-avoided PVR Saket complex is slowly giving us reasons to come back. Locale Cafe & Bar, the newest addition to the space, promises beautiful views, burgers and a range of interesting cocktails and mocktails.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Graffiti-adorned walls, raw and rustic decor, lots of wood and a cosy library: Locale occupies a sprawling space spanning two floors. What I enjoyed the most at the restaurant nestled between lush green surroundings is sitting at their sunset table, which provides a fantastic view of the setting sun.
The menu comprises a mix of Italian, Indian and Mexican food.
I started with Garlic Veg Soup. The mildly spiced clear soup was awesome to taste and made for the perfect start to the meal. For starters, I opted for Mushroom Cheese Cigars, Water Chestnuts Spring Rolls and Mutter Potli. Their Mushroom Cheese Cigars were oozing with cheese, and the water chestnut spring rolls were surprisingly flavoursome. Mutter Potli was stuffed with char-grilled peas and served with tamarind chutney, curd and mint chutney.
I paired my meal with Wild Herb Guava. The chatpata drink was an amalgamation of flavours like fresh green coriander, guava juice and chaat masala. This desi guava drink was so good, just the thought of it is enough to make me drool. I also tried their Mars Shake which was made to perfection.
My happiness knew no bounds when the server arrived with a specially-made Exotic Pizza. I loved each and every bit of this. Next on the table came Cheesy Mushroom Ragout with Jalapeno Corn Rice- another winner.
If you don’t worry about calories just like me, then there’s no point in missing their Molten Chocolate Mug. This sinful dessert actually sent me in to a food coma.
