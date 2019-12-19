Munch While You Watch The Sunset At Locale Cafe & Bar

I paired my meal with Wild Herb Guava. The chatpata drink was an amalgamation of flavours like fresh green coriander, guava juice and chaat masala. This desi guava drink was so good, just the thought of it is enough to make me drool. I also tried their Mars Shake which was made to perfection.

My happiness knew no bounds when the server arrived with a specially-made Exotic Pizza. I loved each and every bit of this. Next on the table came Cheesy Mushroom Ragout with Jalapeno Corn Rice- another winner.

If you don’t worry about calories just like me, then there’s no point in missing their Molten Chocolate Mug. This sinful dessert actually sent me in to a food coma.

