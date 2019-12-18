Explore
Sector 122
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 122
For Kids
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Lounges
Salons
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Baraamda
A Gem In Noida: Baraamda's Winning For Its Vibrant Garden, Creamy Afghani Chicken & Mughlai Fare
Noida
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
UnBoxed
Noida, Un-Boxed Co-Working Space Will Give you Reason to Work
Sector 65
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Culinate
Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nutridish
End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Dabbameal
A Dabba Service In Noida That Makes Ghar Ka Khaana At INR 85
Sector 64
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Biryani Walia
Mr Biryani Walia Is Selling A Whole Lot Of Biryani Options {And A 456-Year-Old Tale!}
Noida
Cafes
Cafes
The Haven International Coffee House
A Bit Of Berlin In Noida: This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Cafe We've Seen In A While
Sector 75
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kripa Garments Pvt. Ltd.
Organic Clothing For Babies and Kids, at Nino Bambino
Noida
Bakeries
Bakeries
221 B Baker Street
A Perfect Little Bakery In Your Own Noida Neighbourhood.
Cafes
Cafes
Haristo Cafe & Pizzeria
There's A New, Very Adorable Cafe In Noida, And You'll Love Their Pizzas
Noida
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Crops & Curries
Rooftop Setup, Attractive Ambience & Delicious Food At Crops & Curries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Other
Other
Kailash Health Village
This Noida Gym & Wellness Centre Has Everything You Need To Reach Your #BodyGoals
Sector 62
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Egg Bistro
Relish Flavourful Eggs At This Eggcellent Joint In Noida
Noida
Salons
Salons
Ohio Spa & Salon
Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Gyms
Gyms
DTF Studio
Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Delhi Biryani Hut
Simple And Delicious Biryanis At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Sector 62
Cafes
Cafes
Munchin Cafe
Have You Tried Perfectly Baked Yum Nachos Yet? Drop By Munchin's Now!
Sector 62
Other
Other
Sector 23
Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
