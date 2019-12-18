Sector 122

Casual Dining
image - Baraamda
Baraamda

Baraamda

A Gem In Noida: Baraamda's Winning For Its Vibrant Garden, Creamy Afghani Chicken & Mughlai Fare
Noida
Co-Working Spaces
image - UnBoxed
UnBoxed

UnBoxed

Noida, Un-Boxed Co-Working Space Will Give you Reason to Work
Sector 65
Delivery Services
image - Culinate
Culinate

Culinate

Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nutridish
Nutridish

Nutridish

End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Delivery Services
image - Dabbameal
Dabbameal

Dabbameal

A Dabba Service In Noida That Makes Ghar Ka Khaana At INR 85
Sector 64
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mr. Biryani Walia
Mr. Biryani Walia

Mr. Biryani Walia

Mr Biryani Walia Is Selling A Whole Lot Of Biryani Options {And A 456-Year-Old Tale!}
Noida
Cafes
image - The Haven International Coffee House
Cafes

The Haven International Coffee House

A Bit Of Berlin In Noida: This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Cafe We've Seen In A While
Sector 75
Clothing Stores
image - Kripa Garments Pvt. Ltd.
Clothing Stores

Kripa Garments Pvt. Ltd.

Organic Clothing For Babies and Kids, at Nino Bambino
Noida
Bakeries
image - 221 B Baker Street
Bakeries

221 B Baker Street

A Perfect Little Bakery In Your Own Noida Neighbourhood.
Cafes
image - Haristo Cafe & Pizzeria
Cafes

Haristo Cafe & Pizzeria

There's A New, Very Adorable Cafe In Noida, And You'll Love Their Pizzas
Noida
Casual Dining
image - Crops & Curries
Crops & Curries

Crops & Curries

Rooftop Setup, Attractive Ambience & Delicious Food At Crops & Curries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Big Mama

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Other
image - Kailash Health Village
Other

Kailash Health Village

This Noida Gym & Wellness Centre Has Everything You Need To Reach Your #BodyGoals
Sector 62
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Egg Bistro
Egg Bistro

Egg Bistro

Relish Flavourful Eggs At This Eggcellent Joint In Noida
Noida
Salons
image - Ohio Spa & Salon
Salons

Ohio Spa & Salon

Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Gyms
image - DTF Studio
Gyms

DTF Studio

Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Big Mama

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Delhi Biryani Hut
Delhi Biryani Hut

Delhi Biryani Hut

Simple And Delicious Biryanis At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Sector 62
Cafes
image - Munchin Cafe
Cafes

Munchin Cafe

Have You Tried Perfectly Baked Yum Nachos Yet? Drop By Munchin's Now!
Sector 62
Other
image - Sector 23
Other

Sector 23

Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
