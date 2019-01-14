Looking For A Detox? This Cafe Delhi Has The Perfect Detox Menu For You

After a long holiday and party season, Cafe Delhi Heights has come up with an amazing Detox Menu with a range of healthy food items and drinks specially curated by nutritionist Kavita Devgan. Called the "Delhi Ka Detox" Menu, this menu has a nice selection of non-alcoholic drinks and some really healthy yet delectable dishes. There is a major focus on Vegetarian dishes in this menu which makes it highly vegetarian-friendly. Some of the top picks of this menu would be the Brown Rice Buddha Bowl served with Brown Rice, Vegetables, Wilted Spinach and Chickpeas. The Oatmeal Poha with Dry Nuts is something that is not to be missed, this is one thing on the menu that has changed my entire perception of healthy eating. For Non-Vegetarians, there is Salmon Salsa Verde or Chicken Breast Salsa Verde which is served with Quinoa Risotto and Vegetables. The drinks in this menu have been made with blending fresh fruits and vegetables and my favourites here would be A Beet Beauty made with apples, beetroot and fresh ginger squeezed together. Another drink to be tried would be the Citrus Remix made with Pineapple, Avocado, Chia Seeds and Cucumber blended together.