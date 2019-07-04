Go With Saints N Sinners For Hassle Free Sunday Brunch

Last Sunday I visited Saints N Sinners with friends. They serve prefix Sunday brunch menu in which includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. As I am vegetarian, tried Tandori Seekh Kabab, Pizza, Crispy Veggies, Cajun Cheese Roll and Green Peas Kebab in snacks. I tried Veg Biryani with Raita and red sauce pasta in the main course. They have even live Salad Counter where you can make own salad. They have just two options in desserts were Shahi Tukra and Chocolate Brownie. All were amazing and tasty. Love the seating arrangement and live bar counter. They have a huge space with good ambience. Even you can enjoy live singing with amazing cocktails. Totally Loved this place.