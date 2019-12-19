L’Opera Now Has Two Outlets In South Delhi!

The onslaught of artisan coffee shops has taken the city by a storm, not that I'm complaining but they're everywhere, roasteries with hipster menus, cold brews and lattes with soy milk, it's all very good, it's just a bit passe in a way. What's coming back are tea rooms, dainty, almost prissy but very pretty, taupe and burnt rose coloured interiors where India's original beverage, tea, is the star. I believe the most recent wave of change was started by the 'original' French patisserie, L'Opera with their Salon de The outlets first at Bikaner House and now at the Greater Kailash 2 market. The newest outlet is nice and big, whether you're there for a date, a tete a tete or even a kitty party, with a menu that serves up small bites, breakfast and sandwiches, L'Opera isn't just desserts. Since I love breakfast, I was most excited about the All Day Breakfast Menu, considering their bread is wonderful. I knew breakfast had to be good and it was. We chose the French Omelette with Cheese and the Ham & Emmental Sandwich. French omelettes are usually made with cream, making them light and fluffy and that's exactly what ours was like. Great portion for the price, the sandwich was pre-packed but still very fresh, so I am assuming they keep a couple of portions ready for a quick turnaround. The Emmental paired very well with the sundried tomatoes in the sandwich and all we needed was a couple of drinks to wash it all down. We had the French Vanilla Cold Brew and the Earl Grey iced tea, both are unmissable though, to be honest, I have had their hot teas on a separate occasion and I highly recommend the White Orchid Duet which is a hand-rolled white tea and an infusion they call, Harmony, a blend of chamomile, vetiver and stevia, perfect for summer months. Even though we were quite full, one can't ignore desserts at a place like this, though my favourites include the eclair and the macarons, this time we had the Lemon Tart and the Chocolate Mille Feuille, crisp, thin wafers, rich ganache, both light and deeply satisfying at the same time. We plan to head back for the Quiche and the Croissant Sandwiches, mainly because their croissants are absolutely perfect. Glad to have a new L'Opera in the vicinity, more desserts for all.