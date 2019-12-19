Shanghai Is One Stop For All My Asian Cravings

Fast Food Restaurants

Shanghai - The Chinese Kitchen

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Raj Nagar District Centre, 1/77, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Shanghai, The Chinese Kitchen is one stop for all my Asian cravings. Loved the food here. I ordered Chilly paneer which I would highly recommend, soft paneer with some delicious spicy coating. Veg dimsums were good too but the stuffing can be improved. The veg supreme pizza was a cheesy delight with amazing toppings. Masala chai was also damn refreshing to have. The Chinese platter was quite good, especially the Hakka noodles in it. This Asian restaurant is worth every penny!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

