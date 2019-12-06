Love For Fries? Xero Degrees Surely Never Disappoints

A tiny cozy outlet located in the middle circle of CP, Xero Degrees has it all when it comes to grabbing a tiny snack while shopping. This place offers you an array of dishes, which include Pastas, Pizzas, Burgers and a wide range of fries. A must mention would be the sliders, which are three tiny Red, Green and Yellow burgers. The moment the sliders arrive, it's a treat to behold. The multi-coloured buns add to the taste and flavor of it. Now comes the star of the show, the Fries in a Jar, served with a filling of your choice and in abundance. We had the Cottage Cheese Fries, which has layers of cheese inside the stack of fries along with tiny pieces of cottage cheese infused in it, doing their job perfectly by enhancing the taste of it. To sum it all up, there are very few cafes in CP that won't be heavy on the pocket but yet serve quality, Xero Degrees is definitely one of them, do try to pay it a visit next time, after you overcome the rush at Rajiv Chowk.