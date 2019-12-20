We never knew purchasing tea could be a real experience, until one evening we stepped into San-Cha Tea Boutique, located inside the picturesque Santushti Complex in Chanakyapuri.
Love Gourmet Teas? You’re Going To Love San-Cha Tea Boutique
Tea Trails
If you’ve been in Delhi for a while, you might have heard of Aap Ki Pasand Tea Boutique by San-Cha in Daryaganj, which incidentally is India’s first ever tea boutique!
While a trip to that iconic spot is still due, allow us, in the meantime, to gush over the San-Cha Tea Boutique outlet in Santushti Shopping Complex.
They have a team of professional tea tasters who personally select and source the teas from some of India’s finest tea estates, all during peak quality seasons. A crazy amount of research goes into bringing out all the unique notes in their teas, so if you’re a true tea connoisseur, the range of teas is going to be treat for the nose, and the tea boutique, a treat for sore eyes.
Sip On Some San-Chai
This boutique is a sight to behold—in the green, leafy surroundings of Santushti Shopping Complex, San-Cha Tea Boutique stands pretty—all-white and glass-paned.
It’s a sensory overload the moment you walk in {in a good way}—there’s an entire wall dedicated to shelves lined with every kind of tea imaginable.
We spent a good amount of time in there, our eyes lingering over the shelves of colourful tins of artisanal tea and artsy kettles. Black, white, green, Oolong—the range is extensive, so we suggest you take your own sweet time sniffing around until you find your perfect cup of tea.
If you’ve shortlisted a couple but can’t make up your mind, the tea sommeliers here are super friendly and will sit you down on one of their fine armchairs and brew you a few cups to taste and sample. We tried the Vanilla Masala Chai and Peppermint White Tea—the latter blew our mind!
One More Thing…
They have some of the prettiest looking tea kettles and cups we’ve laid eyes on—might be a great gift for a tea-loving friend. If your budget is low, you can check out their collection of adorable tea strainers and infusers.
Price: Starting at INR 300
