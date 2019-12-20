Love Gourmet Teas? You’re Going To Love San-Cha Tea Boutique

If you’ve been in Delhi for a while, you might have heard of Aap Ki Pasand Tea Boutique by San-Cha in Daryaganj, which incidentally is India’s first ever tea boutique!

While a trip to that iconic spot is still due, allow us, in the meantime, to gush over the San-Cha Tea Boutique outlet in Santushti Shopping Complex.

They have a team of professional tea tasters who personally select and source the teas from some of India’s finest tea estates, all during peak quality seasons. A crazy amount of research goes into bringing out all the unique notes in their teas, so if you’re a true tea connoisseur, the range of teas is going to be treat for the nose, and the tea boutique, a treat for sore eyes.