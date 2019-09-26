From Momo To Tigmo: What To Gorge On In Delhi’s Little Tibet

Majnu Ka Tilla (MKT) is the place for good, cheap food. Most of the restaurants are run by Tibetans, and while conversations can get difficult sometimes, the food is always amazing.

Located close to Delhi University’s North Campus, the place is populated with students, foreigners, and locals. We went to discover all the hidden food gems, and here’s what we found. Do keep in mind that none of the places serve non-veg on Wednesdays.

The closest metro station to this awesome food hub is Vishwavidyalaya.