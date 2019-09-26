From Momo To Tigmo: What To Gorge On In Delhi’s Little Tibet

Majnu Ka Tilla (MKT) is the place for good, cheap food. Most of the restaurants are run by Tibetans, and while conversations can get difficult sometimes, the food is always amazing.

Located close to Delhi University’s North Campus, the place is populated with students, foreigners, and locals. We went to discover all the hidden food gems, and here’s what we found. Do keep in mind that none of the places serve non-veg on Wednesdays.

The closest metro station to this awesome food hub is Vishwavidyalaya. 

Coffee House

Coffee House is the perfect place for dessert and breakfast. Their mud cake with ice cream, and banana muffins are to die for. They even serve pancakes, but only before 11am, and their desserts are home-made and fresh. They have a huge variety of beverages to choose from, but we preferred the hot ones over the cold. You can sit here for hours and they won’t mind, as long as you’ve ordered at least one item.

#LBBTip: This place gets brownie points for having one of the fastest Wi-Fi connections in MKT, even though it lacks seating space. If you’re a big group, it might be tough to find a spot.

Price: INR 400 for two people.

Cafes

Coffee House

4.2

39, Basement, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Dolma House

Buff lovers rejoice; Dolma House has a lot of options especially for you. This is a small but cosy space in MKT, and has a canteen-like vibe with its seating arrangements. We loved the veg balls on a stick with schezwan sauce (a dish even non-vegetarians will love) and the Dolma Special Chowmein. Avoid the Then thukhere (too watery), though do keep a lookout for their specials (listed near the cashier).

Price: INR 400 for two. 

Fast Food Restaurants

Dolma House

4.0

House 1, Block 10, New Tibetan Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Ama Restaurant

They serve one of the best thukpas we’ve ever eaten. Not to be confused with Ama Café, this restaurant is for those looking to have a proper meal in a well-maintained ambience in MKT. The service is slow and it’s one of the few places that doesn’t offer Wi-Fi, but the food more than makes up for it. Do try the Crispy Vegetables with Salt and Pepper and the momo.

PS: We loved that the restaurant is located inside a hotel; Ama Rabsel House. There is another Ama Restaurant (same menu) in MKT but this one has a much better ambience.

Price: INR 600 for two people.

Casual Dining

Ama Restaurant

4.3

40, New Tibetan Camp, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Kham Coffee House

We love the cosy interiors and quintessential Tibetan atmosphere inside this café. We are totally nuts about their Almond and Carrot Cake and Lemon & Mint Mojito. If you’re in the mood for conversations, the owner of this café loves to chat about art and Tibet. We’ve heard that their pancakes are great, but they’re only served for breakfast.

Price: INR 400 for two people. 

Cafes

Kham Coffee House

158, Tibet Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Dekhang Cafe And Restaurant

This one and a half year old outlet is easily visible as it’s on the main road. It has one of the most diverse menus in MKT as it serves breakfast, coffee, Chinese and Tibetan food. Their cold coffee is very good and it’s one of the few places here that serves beer. Head to Dekhang if you’re not sure about what you want to eat and yet, want the best of what MKT has to offer in one sitting.

Price: INR 400 for two. 

Cafes

Dekhang Cafe & Restaurant

4.0

79-D, Old Camp, New Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Busan Korean Restaurant

Busan is known for its great Korean food. And, if you're trying it for the first time, then we recommend the Bibimbap. Their Pork Momos are a great option too. This eatery is actually known for its pork dishes, so maybe also give the Samgyeopsal a go. 

Price: For two people, it'll cost you around INR 900. 

Casual Dining

Busan Korean Restaurant

9-B, Ground Floor, Block 10, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Tee-Dee

Tee-Dee is a cute, warm and colorful place to gobble up great Tibetan food and chill with your friends. If you're looking to eat something non-vegetarian, try their Buff Chilli or Sliced Pork with Mushrooms with Egg Fried Rice and their Kothe. 

Price: INR 200 for two people.

Fast Food Restaurants

Tee Dee

4.1

32, Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

AMA cafe

AMA Cafe is a great place to grab a good brekkie at and for awesome Instagram-worthy photos (because, yes its interiors are super cute and the ambience is cosy too). You can go here for a nice Himalayan Breakfast, that'll consist of eggs, aloo khatsa, tomato chutney, and Tibetan bread or even a regular English breakfast too. 

Price: INR 450 for two people. 

Cafes

AMA Cafe

4.5

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Koko Restaurant

Another great place to grab good Tibetan food is Koko. You can expect to find great thukpa, pork dishes, and buff dishes here. They also have nice beverages to go with the food like soothing peach teas, lemon tea, and Tibetan tea.

Price: INR 600 for two people. 

Casual Dining

Koko Restaurant

4.0

House 31, 1st Floor, Block 9, New Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Nor Yak Cafe & Restro

Nor Yak is somewhere you can go to have that nice cup of Masala chai, a Tibetan breakfast, or egg chowmein, followed by a nice dessert like soft and fluffy brownie.

Price: INR 400 for two people. 

Cafes

Nor Yak

4.7

House 31, Block 12, New Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Rigo Restaurant

Rigo Restaurant is another great place to head to for Tibetan and Chinese dishes. Rigo's known for its Bao Buns, and other traditional dishes like Thukpa or Kimchi, and their Chicken Devil momos. While you're there, also try their apple beer along with the rest of the food. 

Price: INR 600 for two people. 

Casual Dining

Rigo Restaurant

4.3

180, Tibetan Old Camp, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi

Himalayan Restaurant

Another great place where you should have that glass of apple beer for sure. And, in terms of food, you can definitely give their Thukpa soup, Chicken Momo, Tigmo, Butter Garlic Chicken, Chili Garlic Noodles, and Prawn Chilly as well. 

Price: INR 800 for two people. 

Casual Dining

Himalayan Restaurant

4.1

House 26, New Tibetan Camp, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Yamuna Cafe

Yamuna Cafe is located at a place where you can see the Yamuna river (ergo, the name). You can expect to find a good affordable breakfast menu at this place, where you can order yourself pancakes for INR 60 each. You can order items like oats porridge, fruit salads and the usual scrambled eggs. 

Apart from breakfast choices, you should definitely go for their pizza, and burgers. Specifically, their Margherita Pizza! You can expect to spend around INR 600 over here (for two people). 

Cafes

Yamuna Cafe

4.1

D-34, East House, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

