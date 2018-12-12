Make Your Own Fragrance At This Live, Perfume-Mixing Store

Desi Western is a hand-made perfume store situated in Hudson Lane that does live perfume mixing. They have a wide collection of essential oil-based fragrances, and have more than 400 combinations of scents that they’ve created over the years. What sets them apart from most perfume brands in (and outside) the country is that their perfumes are ‘Eu De Perfume’ and not ‘Eu De Toilette’, which, in English, means that they ditch the component of the perfume that makes the fragrance air away quickly, and hence, the perfumes are more long-lasting. Although, the long-lasting bit is a quality for most oil-based perfumes, they add a bit of alcohol and spirit to create a balance, so that the perfume doesn’t come off too strong either. It’s both skin and cloth friendly, however, they recommend wearing it on your skin during summers and on your clothes during winter. If you have a specific scent in mind, they’re willing to recommend fragrances that would compliment them well to make a perfume that would suit your personal needs. Their perfumes come in three sizes, and the smallest one costs INR 500. We wore their perfume and it lasted the entire day (and even after a shower at night) so we’d suggest you to wear it only in a small quantity.
We didn’t find anything about the place that wasn’t up to the mark, but they have so many options that you might be spoilt for choice and end up spending a lot of time choosing which perfume to go with.
₹500 - ₹1000
Have a favourite perfume, but want to ditch the chemical based products? They can create a similar oil-based fragrance for you to replace it with.
