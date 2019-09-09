Make Your Plans: 19 Things To Do In Manali For The Best Vacation Ever

Manali is one hill station that has been immortalized as one of the best tourist destination of India, and we know it’ll continue to rule the list. So, scroll down to virtually explore the mountain city before you visit this modern yet rustic beauty.

Also, just FYI, if you love cold/chill-y climate (not the snowfall kind), the best time to visit Manali for you would be around September to October and March to May. If you want to see the snowfall and try adventure sports like skiing, drop by between November to February. We recommend that you avoid making a trip to Manali between June to August as heavy landslides and floods are common here during the monsoon season.