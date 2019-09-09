Make Your Plans: 19 Things To Do In Manali For The Best Vacation Ever

Manali is one hill station that has been immortalized as one of the best tourist destination of India, and we know it’ll continue to rule the list. So, scroll down to virtually explore the mountain city before you visit this modern yet rustic beauty.

Also, just FYI, if you love cold/chill-y climate (not the snowfall kind), the best time to visit Manali for you would be around September to October and March to May. If you want to see the snowfall and try adventure sports like skiing, drop by between November to February. We recommend that you avoid making a trip to Manali between June to August as heavy landslides and floods are common here during the monsoon season. 

Mall Road

Like every mountain town, Manali too has a famous ‘mall road’ lined with shops that sell everything it is famous for and more. Buy shawls, cute winter hats, eat softy ice-cream, and just see the hustle of this crowded, vibrant town in one place.

Mall Road

Siyal, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

    Manu Market

    Located next to the ‘mall’ is Manu Market. With a similar vibe but narrower lanes, this market is good for jewellery and clothes. It also has stalls to eat local food at if you’re on a shoestring budget.

    Manu Market

    Siyal, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

      Old Manali

      The other side of town, this is where you can walk and not get tired. With cafes on both sides of the road, and quaint little shops inviting you in to buy products made out of hemp, you really will never get bored here. This is the hippie part of town where most travellers like to chill at. It's also where you'll find hostels and cutesy homestays.

      Old Manali

      Manali, Himachal Pradesh

        Van Vihaar

        Van Vihaar National Park is a stone’s throw away from Mall road and is a haven for all nature lovers. In an attempt to preserve the lush deodar forest, this park serves its purpose well amidst the many markets. One can spend hours sitting inside with a book or just aimlessly strolling to admire the sky high trees for a minimal entry fee of INR 5.

        Van Vihar

        4.2

        NH 21, Dhungri Village, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

          Vashisht

          A village close to downtown Manali, this place still has a serene ‘pahadi’ charm. The temple here is where devotees and travellers come to pay their respects. Near the temple are auspicious hot springs known to have healing medicinal properties. Fancy a dip, anyone?

          Vashist

          Himachal Pradesh

            Hidimba Temple

            Built in Himachali style, this temple in Manali is dedicated to the wife of Bhima, Hidimba Devi. Wooden structure with a pointy roof, it’s unlike any other temple of the community. It looks its best during winter when it’s dressed in white with snow.

            Hadimba Devi Temple

            4.6

            Hadimba Temple Road, Old Manali, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

              Rohtang Pass

              Closed for about half a year, Rohtang pass is a sight to behold with the breathtaking views that it offers. Surrounded by mountains, a two-hour drive from Manali till the pass will be splendid if not for any traffic jams on the way. From June to October you can go to Ladakh, Lahaul, and Spiti via this pass.

              Rohtang Pass

              4.7

              Manali, Himachal Pradesh

                Rafting

                Manali is one of the best places in Himachal for rafting. The current of Beas River keeps the conditions suitable for a day out in the river. There are multiple operators who conduct this adventure sport for INR 1200-1500 for 9-12 kms.

                Manali

                Himachal Pradesh

                  Trekking

                  Manali is the base camp for treks like Bhirgu Lake, Hampta Pass, Beas Kund, Chandratal, Pin Parvati and so on. If trekking is what you fancy, Manali is the place to start them.

                  Bhrigu Lake

                  4.7

                  Bashisht, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

                    Paragliding

                    After Bir, Manali is the place for paragliding. Though the activity is more popular in Solang Valley, Dhobi is the less crowded spot to be at for the same. Starting from INR 1500 or so, you could paraglide for a good 15 minutes in tandem.

                    Dobhi

                    Himachal Pradesh

                      Naggar Castle

                      Another unexplored part of Himachal near Manali is Naggar that is famous for the castle there. The Himachali vibes and architecture are still retained inside this heritage hotel. Naggar is also a good  spot for those who want a slice of luxury amidst the mountains.

                      Naggar Castle & Hotel Naggar Castle

                      4.2

                      Naggar Castle Road, Naggar, Himachal Pradesh

                      Fat Plate

                      Located 15 minutes away from the main town, this isolated restaurant is located inside the beautiful Gurung Cottages where one can book their stay too. The cuisine served here is fresh, organic, and home-cooked. Their breads, vegetables, herbs – everything is grown and made at the property itself. Sit in the garden with the views around you and eat a hearty meal here.

                      Fat Plate

                      4.4

                      Naggar Road, Shuru, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

                      The Lazy Dog

                      The is one of the best restaurants in Old Manali; no trip is complete without a meal here coupled up with the local apple cider beer. Order the hummus platter, pasta, and the pan-fried trout for the perfect meal. The outside stair area is perfect for groups, especially during dinner time. Oh, it’s absolutely gorgeous.


                      The Lazy Dog

                      4.3

                      Manu Temple Road, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

                      The Johnson's Cafe

                      This is another property that tops the list for the best venues to stay at in Manali. Their in-house restaurant is remarkable with huge indoor and outdoor seating with vibrant furniture to lighten anyone’s mood. Pour your favourite poison here, enjoy the fabulous ambience, live music, and a great evening.

                      The Johnson's Cafe - Johnson's Hotel

                      4.4

                      Johnson's Hotel, Circuit House Road, Siyal, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

                      Chopsticks

                      Situated bang in the middle of the busy mall road, it is your best bet for a satisfying meal after a tiring day of shopping. Good ol’ yummy Chinese with Tibetan cuisine, momo, and noodles here are an absolute must-have.

                      Chopsticks Restaurant

                      4.1

                      Mall Road, Model Town, Siyal, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

                      Il Forno

                      If you take the road towards Hidimba Temple from the Mall Road, you will find a cute cottage-like café in the middle, get down there to have delicious wood-fired pizza and pastas while sitting in their garden gazebo. Also, makes for a pretty spot to click hundreds of pictures at.

                      IL Forno

                      4.5

                      Hadimba Temple Road, Siyal, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

                      Dylan’s Toasted & Roasted Coffee House

                      Old Manali has a plethora of cafes as we mentioned before, but sometimes all you want to do is sit by the roadside, observing the happy shoppers with a cup of coffee, and for that Dylan’s is there for you. The Depth Charger and Irish Coffee here sound like heaven to us. Oh, with a side of cookies of course.

                      Dylan's Toasted & Roasted Coffee House

                      4.4

                      Near Government School, Old Manali, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

                      Café 1947

                      As soon as you enter the old side of Manali, you’ll see boards with the words Café 1947 written that’ll tempt you to go visit this eatery. And you won’t be disappointed. Always brimming with people, the trout here is a major hit.

                      Cafe 1947

                      4.3

                      BPO Bahang, Tibetan Colony, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

                      Drifter’s Café

                      At the other end of the festive Old Manali road is this popular café where everything on the menu is delectable and meant for super long conversations. Great for a warm, romantic date too!

                      Drifters' Cafe

                      4.4

                      Manu Temple Road, Old Manali, Himachal Pradesh

