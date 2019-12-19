Mangle Di Kulfi For Delicious Slurpy Desserts In Gurgaon

Paan Kulfi and Rose ice cream

The kulfi is rich, creamy, smooth and the paan flavour is incorporated extremely well. The combination is executed perfectly and it tastes exactly like sweet paan! If you don’t like kulfi, they also have paan ice cream which is just as delicious.

The rose soothes your palate and the flowery flavour doesn’t feel overpowering, which is great. The texture is velvety, and it easily beats the other mainstream ice cream brands when it comes to quality.