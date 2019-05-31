Caffeine Lovers, You Got Try This Cute Place Right Away

A quaint cafe nestling in the heart of SDA offers some real offbeat concoctions of coffee. Our first order turned out to be their Black Forest Coffee. The very first sight of it made us drool! It had loads of vanilla cream and was festooned with a cherry on top - just like our black forest cake. The drink was a perfect blend of chocolate and coffee, and the cream simply gave us the feeling that we’re actually sipping on the black forest. A big thumbs up to Qahwa for coming up with this concoction! This cafe also whips up some crazy coffees like their Kulgi Kaffee Krush, After the Sunset, Coconut latte and many more. So in a nutshell, Qahwa is every coffee lover’s paradise. So steer your wheels here when craving your java fix. Must Tries | Black Forest Coffee & Coconut Latte