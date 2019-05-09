Masala House : Indian Cuisine Redefined

Indian cuisine is usually my last preference due to an overdose of masalas and oil at almost all restaurants. Last night dinner at Masala House, Sunder Nagar changed my perception. Every dish was full of flavour with just the right amount of seasoning. My long list of favourites is : Chicken Luqmi, Dill Salmon Tikka, Anarkali Tikki, Kataifi Achari Arbi, Shimeji Khumb Makhana, Palak Moti with Ricotta Cheese, Gucchi Pulao. Star fruit chutney was unique! The Desserts Pistachio kulfi and Baked Yogurt with fig were superb. Not to be missed. The service was efficient. Melodious popular numbers by the talented singer was a cherry on the cake.