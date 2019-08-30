From Apparel To Decor: Hit Up These Meharchand Stores On Your Next Visit

Been to Meharchand Market a lot of times? Bored of the usual stores (that are also expensive) and now looking to shop from some unusual ones? Fret not, we've got your back (like always). One fine day, we visited the market with an agenda to look for places that you might not have visited or might not have heard of and guess what? We were quite successful. 

Although, there is no specific day when the market is shut. Some outlets remain open all seven days, while some are shut on Wednesdays. We recommend calling up the store before you visit. If you are wondering how to reach, JLN stadium metro station and Jangpura metro station located on the violet line are the nearest. Get down at any one of these and take an auto that will drop you to the market. We also suggest, going here post 4 PM to avoid harsh sun rays. 

From home decor to apparel, here's a list of places that you should bookmark for your next trip to the market.

Crazy Daisy

Looking for quirky home decor? Well, your search might just end here. Crazy Daisy located in Meharchand Market has really cute cake stands, mugs, mirrors, tea light stands, and a lot more. They also have another branch in Anand Niketan Market and that's also loaded with everything that you might just need for your home. 

Their price range starts from INR 700. 

Gift Shops

Navya

Navya is another cool place to check out if you are looking for home decor or lifestyle products. As you step in, you'll instantly fall in love with everything that they have. We really love their hand-painted chest of drawers and even photo-frames which start at INR 500. So, when are you going?

Home Décor Stores

Soma Shop

If block prints on apparel or home furnishings are something that you love, we recommend heading to Soma Shop. From dresses to bedsheets, and handbags, this store has a great range. Soma Shop also has a separate range of organic cotton where you'll find apparel and home furnishings. So, visit and thank us later.

Their price range for apparel starts at INR 1,000 and for home furnishings at INR 510. 

Clothing Stores

Christina

Christina in Meharchand market has a huge range of kurtas, stoles, tunics, and shawls for women in quality that is difficult to match. Most of their stuff is printed and is perfect if you are looking for casual wear. The store also has a great variety of woven ties for men (if you are looking to gift something to bae).

The price range starts at INR 1,295. 

Clothing Stores

Anuradha Ramam

In Meharchand and looking to shop for sustainable, ethical clothing and jewellery? Then, straight away head to Anuradha Ramam. Giving a contemporary twist to the designs is the designer's forte and it is pretty much evident in everything that she does. You'll also find saris, dupattas, jewellery, separates (tops, shrugs, bottoms) here.

Price for saris start at INR 9,500, tops at INR 1,800.

Clothing Stores

Rajdeep Ranawat

Rajdeep Ranawat is a designer-wear store that is located in Meharchand market. The store has ready-to-wear, bridal-wear, and occasion wear on offer. They have tunics, tops, shirts, kaftans, dresses, and accessories that you could shop. Although it's a bit on the higher end with prices starting at INR 9,000 for tops but their designs will make you visit the store again and again.

Clothing Stores

Kids Art Carnival

Want to shop for cute kidswear? Stop by Kids Art Carnival. Offering apparel for both boys and girls, their stuff is too cute to handle. For example, we saw a bicycle printed shirt for a two-year-old and an elephant printed skirt for a year old. Also, their prices start at INR 700. 

Clothing Stores

Ruh

This store in Meharchand market might appear tiny but as you enter, you'll be warmly welcomed with so many pieces to shop from. They have a wide range of stoles, suits, kurtas, and dresses. Let us tell you that this store has a lot of casual-wear options (really pretty ones) so, if you are on a hunt for shiny occasion-wear, then this isn't the place. 

Their price range starts at INR 900.

Clothing Stores

Artesenia

Artesenia is another great shop to head to if you are looking for unique home decor items. They have wall decors, Turkish lamps, iron orli, towel racks studded with semi-precious stones, and a lot more. 

Their price range for small pieces such as hooks starts at INR 500.

Home Décor Stores

Laxmi Shriali

This designer store in Meharchand is a must-visit if you are around. Mostly specialising in summer dresses, you'll find cotton kurtas, georgette dresses, and palazzo sari sets (that are trending right now). Oh, and do not miss out the collection of embellished shoes; you might not find a lot of styles but whatever they have is super-pretty.

Their prices start at INR 5,000

Clothing Stores

Eda

If you are looking to shop for casual dresses, tops, bottoms, Eda would be the best choice. In recent, the brand has also introduced party-wear gowns that come embroidered or sequinned and those could be the best if you are shopping for your friend's cocktail party or for your own reception party. 

Their prices for casual wear start at INR 1,500.

Clothing Stores

Shreya Jain

Wanting to shop wedding-wear that is subtle and not over-the-top? Well, designer Shreya Jain will sort you out. From silk lehengas to saris, you'll find it all. The best part is, what she has is quite light and looks super-comfy so, if you don't want the upcoming wedding to become a hassle, then you now know where to go.
Clothing Stores

The Hauteology

The Hauteology is a multi-designer store in Meherchand Market that has everything from western apparel to accessories. Apart from the offline store, you also have an option to shop via their online store but, we suggest, if you plan to shop, head to their offline store for better variety.

The price range for tops start at INR 4,599, dresses start at INR 5,000, and earrings start at INR 3,200.

Clothing Stores

In Joy

Love comfy clothing? Of course, who doesn't? In Joy in Meherchand does really cool, breathable apparel that is perfect if you are looking to beat the heat. Even for winters, layer them up and you'll be good to go. 

Their price range starts at INR 2,500. 

Clothing Stores

Baavli

A bit on the heavier end (price-wise), we suggest heading to Baavli if you are looking for hand-painted and embroidered apparel. Also, adding to the bonus points are the colours and the embroidery. The colours are soothing and the embroidery is not way too much that it starts hurting your eyes (awesome, right?).

Their price range for tunics starts at INR 22,000, while a set starts at INR 24,000.

Clothing Stores

