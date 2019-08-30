From Apparel To Decor: Hit Up These Meharchand Stores On Your Next Visit

Been to Meharchand Market a lot of times? Bored of the usual stores (that are also expensive) and now looking to shop from some unusual ones? Fret not, we've got your back (like always). One fine day, we visited the market with an agenda to look for places that you might not have visited or might not have heard of and guess what? We were quite successful.

Although, there is no specific day when the market is shut. Some outlets remain open all seven days, while some are shut on Wednesdays. We recommend calling up the store before you visit. If you are wondering how to reach, JLN stadium metro station and Jangpura metro station located on the violet line are the nearest. Get down at any one of these and take an auto that will drop you to the market. We also suggest, going here post 4 PM to avoid harsh sun rays.

From home decor to apparel, here's a list of places that you should bookmark for your next trip to the market.