Hand-Knitted Scarves, Accessories & Linen: Shop For A Cause At Mesh

Although Mesh is a mish-mash of everything, its main focus seems to be on your home: Your bedroom and living room in particular. Choose from a wide range of linen, bed covers, table clothes, runners, cushion covers and snazzy beanbags {picture the typical Indigo pattern usually found on women’s kurtas on a beanbag}. If you like your decor covered in cutesy tiger and giraffe prints, you will be absolutely smitten.

If you’re not sold yet, take a look at their toys. Made out of polyfill and fabric, there’s lots of colours. We’re loving the tiny patchwork elephants for tiny tots {or those who don’t like sleeping alone}.