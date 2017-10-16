Mesh is a two-storied fair trade shop brimming with exciting handicrafts, accessories, toys and beanbags. The merch is made by leprosy-affected, and disabled, artisans and thus, all proceeds go towards their rehabilitation.
Hand-Knitted Scarves, Accessories & Linen: Shop For A Cause At Mesh
Although Mesh is a mish-mash of everything, its main focus seems to be on your home: Your bedroom and living room in particular. Choose from a wide range of linen, bed covers, table clothes, runners, cushion covers and snazzy beanbags {picture the typical Indigo pattern usually found on women’s kurtas on a beanbag}. If you like your decor covered in cutesy tiger and giraffe prints, you will be absolutely smitten.
If you’re not sold yet, take a look at their toys. Made out of polyfill and fabric, there’s lots of colours. We’re loving the tiny patchwork elephants for tiny tots {or those who don’t like sleeping alone}.
Bag yourself a handbag or a backpack with quirky prints and carry all your accessories in them. They keep changing their collection, so we can’t pinpoint, but if you’re lucky, you’ll score some super hair accessories, neckpieces, earrings and hand-knitted scarves. All this at affordable prices, plus you’re helping someone in need. Win win.
When you’re on your way out with all your bags, you could also take a quick coffee break at The Coffee Bond.
Price: Starting at INR 60 for a pair of earrings
