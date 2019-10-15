Mesmerizing European Food At Cicchetti By Mr Beans

Cicchetti was on our 'To-Go' list for a while now and an Insider table there was a match meant to be. It was also especially exciting to meet known and new insiders and make new friends in the process. Cicchetti by Mr Beans is the first venture by Indore based Mr Beans in Delhi NCR. They have been here for approximately 8 months now. They do European cuisine with their unique take on the dishes. We were truly floored by the variety and quality of the food. It is pretty rare for a restaurant to have so many hits, but they do manage it and very well at that. We were greeted with Egg bruschettas, which were a pleasant surprise when popped in the mouth because of the pickled onions and whole grain mustard. Followed by Mediterranean bruschettas which had artichoke hearts and zucchini rolls. The Grilled Artichoke Flatbread was a surprise, we weren't expecting them to be so light and bursting with flavour. The Smoking Cranberry Cream Cheese Dome is a good example of the sense put in curating the menu. The Cream cheese keeps the platter light and doesn't fill you up. The Goth Aglio Olio was a funky take on pasta with them coloured black with charcoal and it tasted good. The large plates had three shining stars. The Spinach Gnudi with Lamb Ragu, which had very recognizable flavours for our Indian palate. Our favourite was the Pan Seared Salmon with Pepper compote and Cauliflower Puree, it was so delicious that sharing became a challenge. Another star was the Signature Poached chicken with creamy mustard. The chicken mousse is a smart approach to keep the meal light and flavorful still. Whew, we thought that was it, but then popped in the desserts. The Signature Chocolate and Fudge nut Sausage with nuts stole the show and the coffee along with it was a great choice. There was also a Trio of Homemade Ice Creams of Caramel, Peanut Butter & Chocolate. The Caramel was the best and tasted almost like rich bitter coffee. Rest in Spice gives it a 5/5 and a gorgeous trip to Europe for your palate