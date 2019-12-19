Bani Nanda’s array of cakes, tarts and macarons stays true to its brand name, which means yummy. She uses French patisserie techniques to create unique unheard-of flavours. Fig and Earl Grey macarons, anyone?
Miam for Macarons and Cakes in Quirky Flavours
Let them eat cake {and tarts, and macarons}
Just a look at Miam’s menu and you will be sold. Signature cakes include Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel, Jasmine Tea and Raspberry, Kaffir Lime and Coconut and Peach and Lavender.
Miam also does a range of macarons in unusual flavours such as Raspberry Rose, Cinnamon and Green Apple, Jasmine Tea, Red Velvet and Cheesecake. If you’re looking to do dessert differently at your next catered event, Bani does special macaron towers. They also have a range of tarts including a Revisited Lemon Meringue.
PS: We’re loving these as wedding favours in cute little boxes or pouches.
Baby bites
In addition to full cakes, Bani also whips up Madeleines, Choux pastries, Diamantes etc. These make for great tea-time snacks and can be ordered in batches of 20.
We’re loving Miam for its delish patries, which focus on taste {no fondant here} and are presented beautifully with natural ingredients. In case you have a certain flavour combination in mind, do run it past the chef, she’s usually willing to experiment with new and unusual things.
#LBBTip
She doesn’t deliver, so make sure you can take some time out to pick up your order from her pink kitchen in SDA.
Where: C 2/33, SDA
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas
Contact: +91 9871441164 {Make sure you place your order at least 24 hours in advance}
Price: Starting at INR 1,200 for a full tart, INR 1,500 for a 1 kg cake, INR 120 for a macaron
Find them on Facebook here.
