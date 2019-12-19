Miam for Macarons and Cakes in Quirky Flavours

Just a look at Miam’s menu and you will be sold. Signature cakes include Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel, Jasmine Tea and Raspberry, Kaffir Lime and Coconut and Peach and Lavender.

Miam also does a range of macarons in unusual flavours such as Raspberry Rose, Cinnamon and Green Apple, Jasmine Tea, Red Velvet and Cheesecake. If you’re looking to do dessert differently at your next catered event, Bani does special macaron towers. They also have a range of tarts including a Revisited Lemon Meringue.

PS: We’re loving these as wedding favours in cute little boxes or pouches.