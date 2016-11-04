Tandoori, Fried And Curry—Momo Galore In Sector 56, Gurgaon

We’d heard about Puskar’s infamous fried momo and, luckily, spotted him right off the bat. Clusters of hungry G-Towners milled about waiting for their plate, and we quickly got in queue. Piping hot and crunchy, they were some of the nicest we’ve had in a while.

The stall also has a vast Chinjabi menu—chow mein, chilli chicken and spring rolls included.

You can put out the heat from that dipping sauce by getting a massive Gohana-style jalebi from Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebis right next to this stall.