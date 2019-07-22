Monsoon Must-Haves: Avoid Skin & Hair Damage With These Beauty Essentials

A lot of us have a misconception that during intense spells of monsoon, the only way to deal with excess oil and sweat secretion is to use strong (sometimes harsh) cleansers on the skin. Au contraire, you must keep cleansing as gently as possible. Maybe, try using a gentle face wash, or a cleanser that concentrates on maintaining your skin's moisture and hydration levels.

The Body Shop Vitamin E Cleanser should ideally be used as a cleansing milk, one that you can use to gently wipe away dirt and grime with a cotton pad/muslin cloth. Over cleansing or using harsh cleansers that strip your skin of its natural oils can cause it to secrete an unhealthy amount of oil, leading to acne or problems under-dermis.

Price: INR 795

