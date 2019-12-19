Hills Calling? This Cafe Has Great Varieties Dishes To Offers In Kasol

Kasol is a tranquil paradise in Parvati Valley, and at its heart is the Moon Dance Cafe running since 1992. Located near the Kasol Bridge, this Cafe has a great variety of options to cater to all food preferences. The food is very fresh and you can taste the freshness in their preparation. From Cannelloni to Pizza to Sizzlers, everything I tried was just perfect. To top that really fast and courteous service by very friendly staff One of the maximum applicable cafes for tourists and yet any other interesting thing to do in the city of Kasol, the Moon dance cafe has a first-rate view of the mountains and valleys outdoor, making for an excellent region for conversations and some terrific images of the landscape. There are a host of mouth-watering delicacies that you may enjoy here and for charges to make your wallet smile if it can. They serve am extremely good breakfast menu of Sparkling Bread Rolls, Scrambled Eggs and several other mouth-watering dishes to have any foodaholic swooning. Moon Dance Cafe in Kasol has been a neighbourhood preferred bakery for its delectable food and many have lauded the cafes service and cuisine as properly. Guaranteed there can be higher cafes, however, Moon Dance is a have to go to in case you are inside the mood for a brunch or a past due breakfast with the hills. •Special Diets Vegetarian-Friendly, Vegan Options •Meals Lunch, Dinner, Brunch, Breakfast •Cuisines Italian, Indian, Cafe, Fast food, Israeli •Features Outdoor Seating, Seating, Wheelchair Accessible, Table Service, Takeout